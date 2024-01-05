WATCH: When Tiger Woods Faced Ernie Els In a Playoff At the Sentry Tournament

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

There is hardly any PGA Tour tournament in which Tiger Woods hasn’t recorded a win. Some victories were exceptional with huge margins, but for some, he had to work hard. The same happened back in 2000 when he won the Sentry Tournament facing Ernie Els in a playoff match.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video of Tiger Woods hitting a shot in the playoff against Els. Both the golfers were tied after the end of The Sentry Tournament in 2000. They shot 16 under 276 at the end of the fourth round on Sunday.

Woods received a paycheck of $522,000 for his victory over Ernie Els in the playoff at the Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course .

How Many Times Has Tiger Woods Won The Sentry Tournament?

The 82-time PGA Tour champion, Tiger Woods, has won The Sentry Tournament two times in his career. Both of them came during the initial years of his career. Back then, the tournament was known as the Mercedes Championship.

Back in 1997, Tiger Woods won the Sentry Tournament after defeating American professional golfer Tom Lehman. Both of them shot 14 under 202 after the end of four rounds and had to face each other in a playoff match. Finally, it was Woods who won his third PGA Tour title, and earned $216,000 as prize money.

Woods then defeated Ernie Els in another playoff match to win his second Sentry Tournament title. He shot 71-66-71-68 in four rounds, and later defeated the South African golfer in a playoff match to record his 16th PGA Tour title.

The last time Woods participated in the Sentry Tournament was back in 2005. He ended up tied for third spot on the leaderboard after carding 68-68-69-68 in four rounds, and received $350,000.

It is quite unlikely that Tiger Woods would play the Sentry Tournament again in his career. One reason is of course the injury concerns and him being very clear on participating in limited tournaments. The other is meeting the qualification criteria of the tournament. However, who knows if he might record his 83rd PGA Tour win and earn a ticket to Kalpua sometime in the future.