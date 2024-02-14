Tiger Woods At The Genesis Invitational Over The Years: Will He Finally Grab A Win At Riviera?

Apr 8, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after his shot after hitting from the no. 3 fairway during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has never won the Genesis Invitational, although it is based in his hometown in LA. Thus, let’s take a look back at his performances and how he missed the trophy by inches in the past. Woods was born in LA and used to visit the tournament with his father. He made his PGA Tour debut in 1992 at the California Club.

Yet after such an astounding career at the PGA and around the world, Woods still awaits a trophy at Riviera. His closest call was in 1999, where he finished as a runner-up. Woods’ runner-up finish came after winning the Buick Invitational. He was two strokes behind Ernie Els, and tied for a runner-up spot with two others. But why did Woods miss such a close attempt? Let’s dive into the story!

When Tiger Woods Missed A Win At The Genesis Invitational

Woods needed a birdie on hole 72 to take the event into a playoff but dropped a shot on par 4 to fall two less than Ernie Els, who won the trophy. That was the week when Woods reached the closest point to winning the event.

Then, in 2003, he finished in fifth place, and that year again, his wish remained unfulfilled. In 2004, he secured seventh place, and these three years are his top-10 finishes of the 14 starts at the Genesis Invitational. In 2005, he finished 13th, and in 2006, he withdrew. Following that, for the next 12 years, the golfer didn’t participate in the tournament.

In the period from 2006-2018, Woods won four Farmers Insurance Open trophies and captured his 14th major win. Then, in 2018, as he returned to Riviera, he was hosting the event. The event then got invitational status, which meant a huge purse and a three-year exemption. The winner also got the trophy handed over by Woods. Given below are the results of Woods’ performance throughout the years:

Year Finish 1992 M/C 1993 M/C 1997 20th 1999 T2nd 2000 T18th 2001 T13th 2003 T5th 2004 T7th 2005 T13th 2006 W/D 2018 M/C 2019 T15th 2020 68th 2023 T45th

Will Woods finally be able to grab a win at Riviera this year? It will be interesting to witness the coming weekend.