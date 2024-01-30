Paige Spiranac To Team-Up With Emerging Golf Influencer Cailyn Henderson At Good Good Desert Open Championship

Instagram’s most popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac, is all set to participate in the upcoming Good Good Desert Open Championship. She will be teaming up with emerging golf influencer Cailyn Henderson who won the 2022 Indiana State Amateur Championship.

Henderson hails from Carmel, Indiana, and has got her high school degree from Westfield. She was in the WGCA All-America Second Team in 2020. She has also earned the accolades of All-GLVC, WGCA All-East Region, WGCA All-American Scholar, and Academic All-GLVC twice in her career.

The team of established golf influencer Paige Spiranac and Cailyn Henderson will be one of the most exciting pairs to watch out for at the Good Good Desert Open Championship. Now, it will be interesting to see how they perform at the upcoming tournament.

Exploring The Good Good Desert Open Championship Featuring Paige Spiranac And Cailyn Henderson

The upcoming Good Good Desert Open Championship will be played at the Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills. It is Arizona’s first 18-hole golf course. The tournament will commence on February 7 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET. However, the tournament will be in a 14-hole format and is presented by Golf Galaxy.

The upcoming tournament will feature 26 teams of two players each. The field consists of Good Good athletes, celebrities, top golf influencers, and even professional golfers. Here are some of the top names to watch out for:

Paige Spiranac and Cailyn Henderson AJ and Albert Pujols Garrett Clark and Grant Horvat Matt Scharff and Micah Morris Frankie Borelli and Trent Ryan Stephen Castaneda and Brad Dalke Ryan Sheckler and Jimmy Hosleton Johnny Manziel and Cody Yalt Dave Roberts and Pete Wilson Dan Rapaport and Willy Wilcox



Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goodgood_golf/status/1749115264648487320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per a recent Good Good Podcast on YouTube, Spiranac and Henderson will tee off at 6:00 p.m. and will play against Josh Kelly and Marcus Byrd. Meanwhile, the team of Daltoosh and Scootsy will tee off at 5:50 pm and they will play against Jonny Manziel and Cody Yalt.

The upcoming Good Good Desert Open Championship will be broadcasted live on Peacock. It will probably be a huge initiative towards making golf more innovative and exciting. Let’s just hope it turns out to be a blockbuster, after all, night of golf sounds exciting.