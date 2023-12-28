“Heels Keep My Swing Balanced”: Golf Diva Paige Spiranac Embraces Inner Sandy Olsson With New Look

Paige Spiranac’s latest golf attire shows her decked up in leather pants and platform heels. The golf sensation is popular for her dressing choices. Yet again, she’s marked her legacy with a new outfit. The atypical outfit of the 30-year-old made her channel her inner Sandy Olsson from ‘Grease‘.

Spiranac posted a tweet, which displays her taking a shot in a virtual medium, or rather, golf simulator play. She can be seen wearing a black tank top and leather pants with white heels. The outfit gives off retro vibes. The golf diva got up on the platform and took a nice shot. In the caption, she wrote, “Heels keep my swing balanced lol.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PaigeSpiranac/status/1738690099896873434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the post came to the surface, several fans appreciated her beauty. Some also criticized her outfit, although it doesn’t matter to Spiranac as she loves how comfortable she feels in spandex!

Paige Spiranac Adores Her Outfit Choice

The golf diva is quite bold with her clothing choices. Being an ex-gymnast, she feels comfortable in spandex clothes.

“I was a gymnast before I switched into golf, and so I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that’s just what you wear when you’re wearing a leotard and you’re competing.”

Although she earns millions now, when she began golfing, she wasn’t financially stable enough to afford brand-new golf attire.

“When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn’t have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe, and so I wore what was in my closet.”

Paige Spiranac was criticized by the golf world due to her outfit choices, but that didn’t curtail her from wearing what she preferred. Spiranac also stood against Phil Mickelson for taking a jab at Sam Ryder for his attire.

As a sufferer of mockery, she can relate to the situation. But amid all the criticism, Spiranac keeps entertaining her fans with her looks and she’ll continue doing her job as a social media personality.