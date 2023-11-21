Pat Perez Renews His LIV Contract With the 4Aces GC As Team Locks in Its Roster

The 4Aces GC teammate, Pat Perez, has been retained by Captain Dustin Johnson on the 2022 Team Championship-winning squad, the 4Aces GC. Following LIV Golf’s announcement of a transfer window, Perez’s future stood at a standstill after finishing at 28 in the individual standings. Even his three top-ten finishes couldn’t fetch him a safety net into the Lock Zone, and eventually ended up placing him in the Open Zone, which is where players ranked 25-44 wait for a contract renewal from their franchises. But finally, as Perez rejoins the 4Aces GC, the LIV Golf team has announced its entire roster for the upcoming season.

If the American hadn’t been chosen by his team, he’d have to negotiate with a rival group, or he would have to participate in the promotions events of LIV scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi along with other relegated players to earn his place. Apart from Perez, several other golfers find their futures in the Saudi-backed league uncertain as the league progresses through its off-season trading.

LIV Golf Players Currently in the Open Zone

LIV Golf experienced a huge setback when their request for the OWGR was denied last month. The main reason stated behind the decision was a lack of relegation structure and its players not being selected through a qualifying process.

Thus, in the fall season of LIV, a transfer window was finally introduced as promised on its launch, wherein the golfers with sub-par performances would end up falling into the Open Zone (25-44) or the Drop Zone (below 45) and could be traded among teams. Also, the relegated golfers can make their way back to the league with a promotional event that will be held in December.

The golfers who are in the danger zone and have been relegated from the league are Chase Koepka, Jediah Morgan, Lee Westwood, and others. Since Westwood is the captain of Majesticks GC, he is exempt from the process.

Now, a few players who are facing uncertainty in the Open Zone are Bernd Wiesberger, Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, and others. Since Mickelson is the captain of HyFlyers GC, there are chances that the lefty will resume the contract with his team. Although there are a lot of alternations taking place, nothing can be said with absolute certainty.