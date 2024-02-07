The Famous LIV Golf Party Hole To Return To The Las Vegas Invitational Debut This Week

After displaying celebratory efforts in Adelaide and Chicago, LIV Golf has returned to Las Vegas Country Club to make the par-3 hole 8 into its latest party hole. Also, the league is always in the mood for celebration with music during its tournaments, and had thus experimented with party holes in Adelaide and Chicago last year.

The LIV Golf Adelaide was a massive success, with the crowd circling hole 12 making it one of the most attended LIV tournaments till date. One of the most striking sights of the event was Smash GC’s former member, Chase Koepka‘s hole-in-one. And now the LIV league is flying to Las Vegas to replicate the experience!

Course Details For The Las Vegas Course: LIV’s New Venue

The tournament will be held on one of the best courses in the world, with the party hole taking place on the par-3 8th. In fact, a PGAT event also features a party hole, which is the Waste Management Phoenix Open, held at TPC Scottsdale. The capacity of the Las Vegas location is 3000, while TPC Scottsdale can accommodate up to 20,000 people.

The Las Vegas course is a 72-hole course that stretches over 7215 yards. The greenery of the locale is surrounded by a lake. Once, a plane landed at this iconic place and the scene looked like the movie ‘Casino’. LIV Golf promises an “open-air enclosure over the 8th tee box that offers LIV DJs all day”. The authorities also added, “an atmosphere that’ll remind you of hazy summer pool parties.”

The Las Vegas event is also taking place during the Super Bowl week, so it is interesting to see how the LIV association gathers a substantial crowd for its event. But as the event concludes a day before the Super Bowl, it might see people who travel to the location for the Super Bowl. Moreover, this event is next on the LIV’s roster after they declared Joaquin Niemann as the winner of LIV Golf Mayakoba.

The creation of the party hole is to make LIV Golf more inclusive. Thus, it is to see if the technique works and LIV Golf manages to recreate the energy that it had at its Adelaide event last year.