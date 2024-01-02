HomeSearch

PGA Tour To Kick Off New Season With Massive Field With Its First Signature Event

|Published January 02, 2024

Jon Rahm

January 8, 2023; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Jon Rahm celebrates after making his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

We have barely entered 2024 and bid goodbyes to the PGA Tour’s last season, which kept the golf community hooked throughout, and already the roster is looking forward to its first event with aloaded field , which takes place this week. For the venue, it has chosen Kapalua Plantation Course. The tour also published a list of 59 golfers for the Sentry event. The 60th name is still not revealed. Moreover, the past champions will play for a whooping purse of $20 million. 

A star golfer on the PGA Tour whose name is missing in the signature event is Rory McIlroy, who didn’t participate in the previous editions despite being qualified. He is planning on the same thing for 2024 and might start his season with a DP World Tour event. Apart from these, let’s take a look at the eligibility criteria for the event!

Which Players are Eligible For Playing in the Sentry event?

This year, the Sentry event has become more open. Previously, they only accepted victors of previous PGA Tour events, but this time the Tournament of Champions was removed from the name. The past champions get direct entry but the top 50 FedEx standings can also get a spot.

Added to these 21 OWGR rankings, golfers can get a place to participate in the event. This year, the field of Sentry will miss out on its defending champion, Jon Rahm, who picked up his pace in the final round of Sentry last year and turned the table in his favor, winning over Collin Morikawa by two strokes. But as he switched to LIV Golf, he is not allowed in all PGA Tour events

PGA Tour officials suspended him and excluded him from the FedEx Cup rankings. This allowed many players to move up the list. For example, Hudges got into the top 50, which means he can participate in the signature events of this year. 

Let’s take a look at the field of the Sentry event:

1. Ludvig Åberg
2. Akshay Bhatia
3. Keegan Bradley
4. Sam Burns
5. Wyndham Clark
6. Corey Conners
7. Jason Day
8. Nico Echavarria
9. Tony Finau
10. Matt Fitzpatrick
11. Rickie Fowler
12. Lucas Glover
13. Emiliano Grillo
14. Nick Hardy
15. Brian Harman
16. Lee Hodges
17. Max Homa
18. Viktor Hovland
19. Si Woo Kim
20. Tom Kim
21. Chris Kirk
22. Kurt Kitayama
23. Luke List
24. Taylor Moore
25. Collin Morikawa
26. Vincent Norrman
27. Davis Riley
28. Justin Rose
29. Scottie Scheffler
30. Sepp Straka
31. Nick Taylor
32. Sahith Theegala
33. Erik van Rooyen
34. Camilo Villegas
35. Matt Wallace

These are some of the past winners who will be vying for a win in this tournament. Also, the list includes the names of FedEx Cup finishers within the top 50, who will play for a huge payout. The event is set to kick off on January 4th. Who do you think will win this year?

