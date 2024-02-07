Phil Mickelson And His Outstanding Number Of Lifetime Aces

Oct 21, 2023; Doral, Florida, USA; Phil Mickelson looks on during the second round of the LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Mickelson is probably one of the greatest players ever to step foot on the green. His career was so impactful that he was often considered as an on-course rival to legendary Tiger Woods. The American’s golfing skillset, especially, the short game, has long been praised by a lot of fans and experts.

Advertisement

In a recent Q&A for LIV Golf media guide 2024, Mickelson revealed an astonishing number of aces that he had shot throughout his golf career. He claimed it to be 47! Yes, the LIV golfer has claimed shooting 47 aces throughout the span of his career, which means he is just four short of the King of Aces, Mancil Davis.

Phil Mickelson is yet to shoot an ace in LIV Golf. However, five of the 47 claimed aces have come on the PGA Tour. Well, to clear this, the total number of aces can be counted from any level of golf, even from the practice rounds. Mickelson’s claimed numbers are even more than his foe Tiger Woods, who has shot 20 aces; three of which are on the PGA Tour.

Advertisement

When Did Phil Mickelson Shoot His Five Aces On The PGA Tour?

‘Lefty’s’ arrival on the PGA Tour was due for quite some time after he won the Northern Telecom Open in 1991 as an amateur. Finally, after graduating from ASU, he turned professional and joined the Tour as a full-time member. Although his performance graph was constantly growing, his first ace on the Tour came in 1994.

At the 1994 Kemper Open, Phil Mickelson returned to competitive golf. He shanked his first ace of the PGA Tour career and later ended up tied for third on the leaderboard.

The HyFlyers GC captain’s second and third ace on the PGA Tour came in 1995. At the Shell Houston Open, he shot a sensational hole-in-one, but, missed out on making the cut. Later at the Players Championship, he shot his third ace. He ended up tied for 14th rank on the tournament’s leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson shot his fourth ace after almost six years at the 2001 US Open. He carded 70-69-68-75 in four rounds and ended up tied for seventh in the tournament.

The six-time major champion’s last ace on the PGA Tour came at the 2005 Lumber Classic. He shot a spectacular 200-yard Hole-In-One on the seventh hole of his third round.

Advertisement

The King of Aces, Mancil Davis, had to go through a lie detector test to prove that he shot 51 aces in golf. Well, if Mickelson has shot 47 aces, will he ever go through a lie-detector test to prove his claim?