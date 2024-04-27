4 Little Known Facts About Phil Mickelson’s Wife, Amy

Amy Mickelson is married to the veteran pro golfer Phil Mickelson. The couple were college love birds and met at Arizona State University. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in 1996. The couple has officially completed 20 years of a successful marriage and have three children together.

While their marriage was largely a happy affair, the golf couple had to overcome a difficult phase after Amy was diagnosedwith cancer. Amy also had to struggle through Phil’s gambling addiction, when the golfer had lost huge sums of money in his betting endeavors. Amy came out of all of it a strong woman capable of keeping her family together while they were visibly struggling.

Amy has also invested her time in many philanthropic concerns, which have been overlooked. So, here’s a look at the four less-known facts about Phil Mickelson’s wife.

Amy Mickelson Is A Breast Cancer Survivor

In 2009, there were speculations that Phil and Amy Mickelson were getting divorced after Amy’s public appearances reduced over the year. But the story was way sadder than anticipated. Amy had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and she was undergoing several treatments. Given that Amy was popular in the golf world, several golfers and their wives wore breast cancer pins at tournaments to support the golfer and his wife’s speedy recovery.

But the greatest support came from her husband, Phil, who was ready to suspend his PGA Tour schedule indefinitely. Finally, she appeared at the 2010 Masters in Augusta to witness Phil’s triumph as a cancer survivor.

She Is Well-Respected in the Golf Community

Amy Mickelson attended several of her husband’s tournaments. As a result, she became friends with the golfers and their wives. These people were very supportive during Amy’s fight with cancer and after she defeated the disease, she received even more respect, which added to her respect.

Scott Verplank once shared, “Every time I’ve been around her, she’s always had a smile on her face. She’s always upbeat. She’s a neat girl,” talking about the jovial nature Amy carried even when fighting such a deadly ailment. As a part of sharing her happiness with the needy, Amy also opened her charity foundation.

Amy Mickelson’s Philanthropic Intiatives

The Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation is a philanthropic venture of Amy and Phil, who dedicated the organization to the needy. The foundation also donated $100,000 to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Apart from Phil and Amy helping others from their own pockets, the foundation also receives money from benevolent donors, as Amy pointed out in her statement.

“We want those kind donors to know we’re truly grateful and that because our administrative fees are virtually nil, every cent that is contributed goes directly to our projects.”

The organization has raised millions of dollars funding college educations and helping out those in need across several causes.

When Amy Stood Beside ‘Her Husband During His Gambling Addiction

Phil Mickelson once became candid about his gambling days and asserted how badly his addictions hurt his personal life. He said that he wasn’t emotionally available and that hurt the ones close to him. But his wife, Amy, stood by him and pulled him out of the situation.

“Hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments like I have in Amy…She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times. I couldn’t have gotten through this without her. I’m so grateful for her strength in helping us get through the many challenges I’ve created for us. Because of her love, support and commitment, I’m back on track.”

Phil expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the support he received from his soulmate. Her supportive nature as a partner and her amazing role in the welfare of the needy are some of the reasons why she is well respected in the golf community.