Ranking Tiger Woods’ Masters Wins

Tiger Woods’s stature in the sport of golf was not built in just one day. Instead, it was built over decades with multiple tournament wins including prestigious majors. He has won 15 major titles which is the second most in the history of golf behind Jack Nicklaus’ 18 wins. He has won the Masters Tournament five times in his career which is again second most behind Nicklaus who has won the green jackets six times.

The first time Tiger Woods won the Masters Tournament was in 1997. He became the youngest player to don the green jacket at the age of 21 years, 104 days. His fifth title came in 2019 when he was 43. He became the second oldest player ever to lift the prestigious trophy at Augusta National Golf Club.

If we rank Tiger Woods’ Masters wins, it would certainly look like this:

5) 2001 Masters Tournament

After 1997, Tiger Woods finally won his second Masters Tournament trophy. After starting with a round of 70 on Thursday, April 5, 2001, he shot three brilliant rounds of 66-68-68 in the next three days. On Sunday, April 8, 2001, he defeated David Duval by one stroke to get the honor to wear the green jacket for the second time in his career.

4) 2002 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods entered the 2002 Masters Tournament as a defending champion. He was consistent on all four days at Augusta National Golf Club and shot 70-69-66-71 in four rounds. On April 14, 2002, he became the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo to successfully defend the prestigious green jacket. He defeated South African golfer Retief Goosen by three strokes.

3) 2005 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods entered the 2005 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club with eight major titles under his name. Despite starting slow in the event, he eventually picked up the pace to finally attain a three-stroke lead after the end of the first 54 holes. But after shooting a round of 71 on Sunday, he got tied with Chris DiMarco. They played a playoff match and Woods won his fourth Master title. Interestingly, it was the second time Tiger Woods won a major in a playoff.

2) 2019 Masters Tournament

On April 14, 2019, Tiger Woods finally put a halt on 11 years of major tournament win drought. At 43 years of age, he became the second oldest player to win the prestigious Masters Tournament trophy. He defeated the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by a stroke margin to record his 15th major victory.

1) 1997 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods’ first victory at the Augusta National Golf Club came in 1997 which is probably his best green jacket win ever. At the age of 21, he showcased sheer dominance in a field of 86 players. He led the table with a massive margin of 9 strokes after the end of 54 holes. By the end of the fourth day, he held a 12-stroke lead and eventually won the tournament by the same margin against Costantino Rocca.

The 82-time PGA Tour title winner Tiger Woods is now 48 years old. Although not many golfers have won the major tournaments after the age of 45. However, he will certainly take inspiration from his arch-rival Phil Mickelson who won a major title at the age of 50 years, 11 months, and 7 days. And after all, Tiger is Tiger, who knows he could win another Masters Tournament trophy in the next few years!