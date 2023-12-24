“Shot 62, 63 And Lost Money”: Tiger Woods Once Named the Best Foursome He’s Played With

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods’ stature in professional golf is not an easy height to achieve. However, back in the late 1990s or early 2000s, a special celebrity foursome match was held that included three Atlanta Braves pitchers. The match was so intense that the legendary golfer himself was left on the losing end.

In a YouTube shorts video by the Bleachers Report, Tiger Woods was asked to name the best Foursome that he ever played with. The 15-time major champion responded by naming top baseball players, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, and Greg Maddux. He shared that the match was so “epic” that despite him having shot 62 and 63, he lost all the money.

“[John] Smoltz, [Tom] Glavine, and [Greg] Maddux. When they were all pitching with the [Atlanta] Braves. That was epic. I shot 62, 63, and lost money.”

In the same YouTube shorts video, Tiger Woods was also asked about the best thing that he would love to eat on the golf course. His answer was a wholesome Peanut butter and banana sandwich. He also stated that he always loses around 3-4 pounds of weight per tournament!

Tiger Woods was also asked about the best professional athlete who was not a golfer that he had ever played with. He responded to the question by naming former baseball players John Smoltz and Sergio Romo.

“It’s either [John] Smoltz or [Sergio] Romo. They both can play golf really well,” Woods said.

Another question in the video was about the funniest thing that a fan had ever said to him on the golf course. Tiger Woods recalled an incident and said,

“A, uh, female had asked me to sign something. Then the security guard told her to put that away, and nothing happened. “

The final question that was asked to Tiger Woods was about his dream celebrity foursome team. However, the 15-time major champion shared it would not be a foursome but a team consisting of his father, Earl, and son, Charlie Woods.

“It wouldn’t be a foursome. It’d be my dad, myself, and Charlie.”

When the Greatest Olympian of All Time, Michael Phelps, Cheered for Tiger Woods at Augusta

There is absolutely no doubt that Michael Phelps and Tiger Woods are two of the greatest athletes in their respective sports. While Phelps has 28 Olympic medals under his name, Woods has recorded 15 major victories in his career.

Back in 2019 at the Augusta National Golf Club, Michael Phelps witnessed the greatest comeback by Tiger Woods in his career. The legendary golfer recorded his 15th major title victory after he won the Masters Tournament. This was also the first major win for the golfer in 11 years.

Speaking on the same to NBC Sports, Michael Phelps rated the performance of Woods as one of the best experiences that he would never forget. As Golfweek quoted, the 23-time Olympic Gold medalist said,

“Just watching Tiger come back. Watching him be able to do that, get back on top of the mountain, it’s just so cool.”

Michael Phelps also recalled an incident in 2004 where he met Woods in New York City. They were attending a video game launch event. He shared that the legendary golfer was one of his favorite athletes to watch out for.