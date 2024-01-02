Tom Brady Captivates the World With $2 Million Worth Skull Watch While Voicing Support for Beloved Michigan

As Michigan geared to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl, Tom Brady made sure to show support for his alma mater. While it was his support for Michigan that Brady wanted to show off, his unique watch became the talk of the town as the 7x Super Bowl champion took to social media to support Michigan.

Before the game, Brady’s wrist displayed his love for both Michigan and watches. As he donned a yellow ‘Michigan vs Everybody’ band, the NFL legend also sported a unique watch. The Richard Mille watch, however, took the spotlight for its clean silver features and the iconic skull in the middle. The 2012 Richard Mille RM 052 limited edition Tourbillion Skull Titanium watch was once worth $2,000, but now its resale value stands somewhere between $1.6 million to $2 million.

Unveiled in 2012, only 21 pieces of the timepiece exist, 15 in titanium, and six in rose or white gold. The watch’s distinctive feature is its eye-catching, skull-shaped baseplate, meticulously crafted from grade 5 titanium. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this design serves a dual purpose by seamlessly integrating into the movement.

The upper and lower “jaws” cradle the tourbillon cage’s ruby, and the skull’s posterior doubles as the central bridge for the movement. Adding to its uniqueness, the four bridges connecting the movement to the case form a “skull-and-crossbones” pattern reminiscent of pirate ship flags. Tom Brady, the watch aficionado, knows what he’s doing. He has previously sported this watch at a US Open match.

Michael Phelps Joins Tom Brady to Support Alma Mater

Tom Brady wasn’t the only alum, displaying their support for the victorious Wolverines. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps also donned a ‘Michigan vs Everybody’ band in support of his alma mater. Brady reshared Phelps’s story on his own Instagram. While the two alums weren’t present in person to show support for their University team.

This support came in handy for the Michigan team, as it emerged victorious over the Alabama Crimson Tide. With the win, the Wolverines head to the National Championship, their best chance since the 90s to secure a championship. Interestingly, Alabama is a team which Brady delivered one of his best college football performances against as he led the Wolverines to a pair of 14-point comebacks in a 35-34 overtime-thriller against Alabama during the 2000 Orange Bowl.