Hunt Family Takes Firm Stance On the Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker After Controversial Speech

Kansas City Chiefs star kicker Harrison Butker has caught flak for his raw remarks on women’s roles as “homemakers.” NFL fans and critics are questioning his opinions and demanding strict action against him from the Chiefs. The NFL has already addressed the issue, but the Hunt family has made their stance very clear.

While the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t given an official statement on Harrison’s commencement speech; Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt, has finally spoken and seems to have backed the team’s kicker. Tavia shared a series of pictures of her two daughters, Gracie, and Ava Hunt, and also a screenshot of an image explaining the pros and cons of being a homemaker.

Tavia also wrote a long caption sharing her experience as a mother who chose to stay at home after marriage to take care of her daughters and her husband. She said she has always encouraged her daughters to chase their dreams and do whatever they feel like. However, Tavia also believes that finding a spouse who loves and honors his wife is one of the greatest blessings in the world. She wrote,

“I want them to know that they can do whatever they want (that honors God). But I also want them to know that I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer.”

She explained that many educated women also devote their lives to nurturing their families. Supporting Harrison Butker, she wrote that if someone disagrees with you, it simply means they have a different opinion and doesn’t mean they are hateful. She also mentioned studies showing that married people with kids are the happiest in America, noting that this has been her experience as well.

Gracie Hunt Reflects on Harrison Butker’s Comments

Tavia Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt recently appeared in an interview on “Fox & Friends” while attending a church outreach event in Dallas. As expected she was asked about Harrison Butker’s controversial statement. Gracie said,

“Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is, I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up.”

She, too, supported Butker’s statement, citing her own experience of having a good childhood with her homemaker mother by her side. Gracie’s mother’s decision helped shape her and her siblings’ lives. She agreed that many women don’t have the choice to stay at home and must work to make ends meet, which, according to her, is totally fine.

She understood what the Chiefs kicker meant and respected his Christian faith and the accomplishments he has achieved with the Chiefs.

He stated that many graduating women from college would go on to have successful careers but highlighted that the majority of them would be most excited about their marriages and the children they will give birth to. Following his speech, the NFL released a statement on Thursday stating that Butker’s views were his own and that he gave them ‘in his personal capacity,’ thus not siding with the Chiefs kicker.