California Calls Reportedly Behind Tua Tagovailoa’s Noticeable Absence From Miami Workouts

Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback, has recently missed a significant portion of the team’s voluntary workouts. Now, some reports indicate that this absence might be due to his trips to California for specialized training sessions with his QB coaches at 3DQB. While in Miami, Tua has been present at team facilities and meetings, but his back-and-forth travel raises questions.

The Dolphins are nearing the expiration of Tua’s rookie contract, and negotiations for a new deal are underway. Tua Tagovailoa has undeniably earned a second contract, but the structure and financial terms remain uncertain, which has now become the talk of the town as ‘3 Yards Per Carry‘ co-host Chris Kouffman via X (formerly Twitter) drew attention to Tagovialoa’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, comparisons are being drawn with his 2020 draft contemporaries- Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who secured contracts worth $55 million and $52.5 million per year, respectively. Tua Tagovailoa’s current earnings are $23.17 million for this year, and he is expected to seek a substantial increase. However, finding the right balance between his demands and the team’s willingness to pay is challenging.

In the broader NFL quarterback landscape, securing a fair deal is complex. Kirk Cousins, for instance, has a deal averaging $45 million annually with $100 million guaranteed over the first three years. Tua Tagovailoa might look for a similar structure, but the Dolphins need to decide if they’re willing to meet such demands or if they should consider tagging him for 2025 and 2026, effectively making him prove his worth year by year before committing long-term.

Reactions to Tua Tagovailoa’s Rumored Absence

Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership and performance are under scrutiny. He had a strong 2023 season, leading the league in passing yards and staying healthy throughout. However, he has yet to achieve playoff success, which complicates the evaluation of his true value.

Therefore, as the reports hit X (formerly Twitter), fans were quick to react with their attempts to debunk any misinformation against him. Fans uploaded shots of the quarterback from the practice, trying to support him.

Some others also posed questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s playoff results.

Despite the confusion, Tua Tagovailoa’s California training sessions might indicate his dedication to improving his game, but they also highlight the possible tension between personal preparation and team commitments. Fans and analysts alike are keen to see how the Dolphins come out of this off season.