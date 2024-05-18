Randi Mahomes Reveals Her Daughter Mia Tries to Conceal Her Links With Step-Brother Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson, is quite popular among the masses. However, not many know about their little stepsister, Mia, who is often seen supporting the Chiefs’ quarterback from the stands, along with her mother, Randi Mahomes. Mia is 16 years younger than Patrick, and the two share a beautiful bond; however, she prefers keeping her family’s massive popularity a secret.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, recently appeared on Kent Hance’s podcast and revealed how Mia tries to conceal her connection with her NFL star brother when she attends school.

Mia looks up to her older stepbrothers, Patrick and Jackson, and always keeps a picture of them and her sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, in her school locker. But Mia has a perfect answer when someone asks questions concerning the picture.

She acts as if she just happened to be clicked with them by chance and that she doesn’t really know the Chiefs’ quarterback personally. Randi expressed that, although people know she is Patrick’s younger sister, she still tries to keep her life as private as possible.

“She has a picture of Patrick in her locker at school. Patrick, and Jackson and Brittany in her locker and she’s like, I just tell people I take pictures with them,” Randi said. “I don’t really know them. Like, you know, because she wants to keep it private.”

While Randi is proud of her sons, she also playfully told Kent Hance during the podcast that if her daughter Mia were the firstborn child in her family, she would have also been the lastborn, as she is just as good and talented as her brothers.

Moreover, in an interview with People magazine in February 2024, Randi said that Mia herself is a big football fan and has good knowledge about football stars and their jersey numbers. She is following in her brother’s footsteps and loves to play multiple sports, such as volleyball, tennis, basketball, and softball.

The Special Bond Between Mia, Patrick, and Brittany

Randi believes Mia is the biggest supporter of Patrick Mahomes, and vice versa. Mia has been spotted at all three Super Bowls that Pat Mahomes has won in the last five years. Not just Patrick; in fact, his wife Brittany, too, looks after her and always keeps a tab on her from time to time.

In an interview with People Magazine, Randi stated that she always reminds Mia that Brittany is not just her sister-in-law but is more like an elder sister. “I always tell Mia, I’m like, ‘Brittany is like your sister, not just your sister-in-law.’ She loves my children as much as I love them,” Randi expressed.

Mia was born in 2011, and just a few months later, Patrick Mahomes started dating Brittany in high school in 2012. So, Patrick, along with Brittany, has always been by Mia’s side since she was a toddler. They all share a special connection, and that bond is reflected whenever they are spotted together.