“Wait Until You See North American Diet!”: Stefanos Tsitsipas Divides Fans With Another Random Post After French Open Preparations Hit Roadblock

Stefanos Tsitsipas is once again back with a random post on X. While this may be informative, the context behind it is completely out of nowhere. Tsitsipas mocked the typical European diet which created a stir online.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was performing well in the Italian Open 2024 until the quarterfinals. He lost to Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 and soon after, this post came up.

Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote, “The European diet: 50% coffee, 50% pastries, 100% not caring about your waistline.”

The European diet: 50% coffee, 50% pastries, 100% not caring about your waistline. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) May 16, 2024

His last line about ‘not caring about your waistline’ indicates that traditional Europeans don’t care much about maintaining a slim, trim physique. It did enough to start off a debate on social media amongst fans from Europe and other continents on what they think about diets.

The immediate comparison to the American diet was palpable and bound to happen. Interestingly, the American diet is said to be more fattening due to more importance given to sugar, baked goods, packaged foods, dairy products, meat products and gluten products.

And YET…their waistline is in much better shape than that of 70% of Americans — Antonia Nova (@Semper__Veritas) May 16, 2024

You never heard of Asian diet huh. 50% fat, 50% MSG. 100% not caring about dying tomorrow — RF Bryant (@yeojTO) May 17, 2024

Well the Europeans are doing something right as they’re much thinner than Americans — Laura Carr (@lartful) May 16, 2024

Convinced me. Yup. I need to move to Europe. — sj mckenzie (@sj_mckenzie) May 17, 2024

American diet : 50% sugar ,50% deep fried shit — rafa21 (@urstrulyrafa) May 16, 2024

I mean, I don’t think many North Americans care about their waistline either — PJ (@amithedrama_) May 16, 2024

Wait until you see North American diet — Priscilla (@prliu2001) May 16, 2024

I think you are confusing Europeans for Americans — Saralyn (@SaralynBS) May 16, 2024

But such random posts from the Greek star aren’t something new. The 2024 Monte Carlo Masters champion often takes to X to write some of his thoughts. While the occasion and the timing might make it random, it does reflect his stance on life, world and his old-soul attitude.

However, on a personal level, Stefanos Tsitsipas loves the food that hails from his country, Greece.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and His Love of Greek Food

It was not too long ago when Stefanos Tsitsipas was talking about his love for the Mediterranean diet. This was during the Australian Open this year on the Cat and Matt show. Tsitsipas said that Greek food helped him overcome injuries and remain healthy throughout his career.

Therefore, it is a bit ironic that he is now dissing the entire European diet. Around 5 years ago, in a separate interview with Alex Grant, he spoke about what he usually eats on a match day.

“Usually I go for chicken and rice or potatoes, boiled potatoes. I’m not, to be honest with you, I’m not extremely healthy and nor extremely unhealthy. I’m something in between,” the Greek star was quoted as saying. “I’m trying to have a good balance. If I go for ice cream or something, I’m not going to go even more sugar after this. “I understand when my body has too much and I try to respect that. So I have a balanced diet and I try to keep it that way you know. “Not to go too far, not to go too healthy, because it gets boring. So, a balance is always good,” Tsitsipas added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is injury-free at the moment for sure. Although he did not have an ideal Italian Open 2024 campaign, he remains one of the frontrunners for winning the French Open 2024.

With Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic possibly in the last leg of their careers, and Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz still recovering from injuries, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud stand the biggest chance of winning the Roland Garros this year.