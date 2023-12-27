Did Controversies Help Team Europe Win the Ryder Cup?

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe pose with the Ryder Cup after beating Team USA during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Europe’s groundbreaking win of 16.5–11.5 at Rome might’ve been loosely influenced by the controversies during the Ryder Cup. Firstly, when they started leading the game on Saturday, there was a slight controversy. The European team won three of the four-morning matches. Also, World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, who represented the US, was defeated by Ludvig Aberg, a recent graduate.

Also, on Saturday morning, rumors arose about Patrick Cantlay being entangled in controversies regarding demanding money for participation in the Ryder Cup. This allegedly created a fracture within the US team in the locker room. But soon, the allegations were turned down. However, the HatGate movement gained a lot of popularity and created a heated situation on the field. Even Rory McIlroy expressed his opinion on the same controversy.

Rory McIlroy on Patrick Cantlay’s Boycott at Rome

Rory McIlroy stated in an interview:

“I’m not going to lie, Patrick (Cantlay) was getting a lot of stick on the golf course on Saturday afternoon about the hat and everything.”

The story followed a putt by Cantlay that called for celebration. The Americans lauded him, including his caddie, Joe LaCava. But LaCava’s extreme behavior bothered McIlroy, and that engaged them in a fight. Even the Europeans claimed that this resulted in them missing their putt. .

Both McIlroy and his Saturday partner, Matt Fitzpatrick, found it unprofessional, creating a hindrance to their performance. But at last, Shane Lowry, involved in the ruckus, feels that this instance boosted their performance.

Did the Drama Aid Team Europe in Winning the Ryder Cup?

Shane Lowry thinks the Rory McIlroy-Joe LaCava moment inspired them to play better on Sunday.

“But to be honest I felt like it was almost what we needed…If I think, if anything, what they did on that 18th green on that Saturday evening helped us going into Sunday and it refocused us.”

Even McIlroy felt that Saturday’s brawl added some spice to Sunday. But Rahm thinks the chaos motivated the US team more than it did Europe. He believes that they could have won by a greater margin.

In the end, Lowry was engaged in the hot talk as well. He tried to calm McIlroy. They went on to win five Sunday singles and halved in two. The European compatriots came out zealous on the third day, with McIlroy being as invincible as ever.

McIlroy finally admitted that he couldn’t let go of the title. He had to end the drought from Whistling Straits. Thus, the Europeans used all these controversies as motivation to win.