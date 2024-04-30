When Cameron Smith Revealed Family Insights Amid Speculations For a PGA Tour-LIV Merger

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] March 8, 2024; Hong Kong; Cameron Smith reacts during the first round of LIV Golf Hong Kong golf tournament at Hong Kong Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Tyrone Siu/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

Family always comes first and that has been the belief system of LIV golfer Cameron Smith. Smith highlighted that his quality time with his family would be affected if there was an amalgamation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Although a framework agreement for the June merger would help the players of both circuits play together, Smith displayed no resistance to that idea. His only concern was whether that would lessen the time he would get to spend with his family members, according to a report.

Currently, the Aussie has a more flexible schedule and can get upto four to five weeks off every year. But that wouldn’t be the case if LIV golfers played more regularly after the PGA Tour and LIV Golf joined hands.

“For myself, I’ve probably got another four or five weeks off every year the last couple of years and been able to spend more time in Australia.”

Smith relishes his family time and certainly is not ready to compromise that for golf.

“I don’t know if I’m willing to sacrifice being away from my family and stuff as much as I had in the past, especially given the (enjoyment of the) last couple of years. It’s been so nice. So I don’t really know if it means playing more. I think it’s going to be a tough sell.”

He also cited the ideology of other LIV golfers who defected for a relaxed schedule at the league.

“There’s a lot of guys on both sides that don’t play that much and, if they had to play more, I’m not sure how happy everyone would be. So I don’t know if that’s the resolve.”

While Cameron Smith doesn’t think that a merger is a solution to this indefinite feud between the men’s circuits, another LIV compatriot, Jon Rahm, feels that the merger is necessary in many ways.

Jon Rahm Envisions Golf’s Bright Days Ahead Of A PGAT-LIV Merger

Amid the chaos created between the two Tours, fans are the ones who are suffering. They aren’t interested in hearing about big money fights or inner battles but rather want to enjoy golf at its best. Jon Rahm thinks that a framework agreement between both Tours can provide the best product to fans who’ve felt deprived for so long.

“We all want to see this resolved…Like I’ve said many times, we have the opportunity to take golf to the next level in the global markets, and I think if done properly we can come up with a better product for anybody, and putting golf as a bigger product in general as a worldwide sport.”

Rory McIlroy also went on to voice his wish to see a deal between the PGAT and LIV Golf for the long-term sustainability of golf.

“I think what’s happening is not sustainable right now, so something needs to happen to try to bring it all back together so we can all move forward so we don’t have this division that’s sort of ongoing.”

Moreover, if the two Tours end up merging, McIlroy’s teammate, Jon Rahm, will finally get to play at the Ryder Cup. LIV Golf isn’t recognized by the OWGR association, and as a result, LIV golfers are excluded from competing in such tournaments for now.

Due to this situation, several LIV golfers have dropped on the OWGR list, and that has been taking a toll on their career records. So, a potential deal between the leagues will conclude this war and also serve the needs of the fans, who want to watch all the best players playing more regularly.