‘That Will Make It Even Harder’: Bernhard Langer Dismisses Golf Ball Rollback As Ineffective

Bernhard Langer

After bagging 123 professional wins on the PGA Tour Champions and relishing over five decades of career in professional golf, Bernhard Langer is the right person to address the current changes being implemented in the sport. The R&A and the USGA recently announced the golf rollback policy which would reduce hitting distances by altering the production and testing processes for golf balls.

The new rules stipulate that golf balls hit at a robot-controlled swing speed of 125 mph, as opposed to 120 mph, must not travel farther than 317 yards to be considered compliant. Although the swing speed is increased by 5 mph, the change effectively maintains consistency with the “Overall Distance Standard” (ODS).

The present testing criteria for spin rate and launch angle will also be changed, from 2520 rpm and 10 degrees to 2200 rpm and 11 degrees, respectively, in addition to swing speed.

Where people like Rory McIlroy perceive this decision in a positive light, golf veteran Bernhard Langer doesn’t agree with the change. He finds that these latest developments are useless and make no sense. He went on to address the issue in a recent interview.

“Rolling the ball back seven-to-12 yards, I think that makes no sense. That is too little, too late…In four years time, the guys will already hit it seven-to-12 yards farther. When you roll it back just that much, we are going to be where we are right now. In three or four more years, they are going to have this problem again.”

Langer talked about how the problem would resurface once the golfers were comfortable with the new technology, and would again end up hitting balls at farther distances. Therefore, the golfer urged for a substantial change rather than just incorporating the minimum differences.

“If they are going to roll the ball back, roll it back substantially. Seven-to-12 yards does nothing in the long run for the game of golf”

Additionally, he also addressed how these new changes will make the sport more challenging for budding golfers.

“That makes it harder for the amateurs. The game is already hard and now you are going to hit it shorter. That will make it even harder.”

Langer’s claims are correct to an extent, given the fact that the manufacturers will not make separate balls for amateurs. So, as per the policy, to be implemented by 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateur golfers, professional golfers will see a reduction of 13–15 yards, and amateur golfers will see a decrease of 3-5 yards; a feat that might not be achievable.

This isn’t the only issue that Bernhard Langer pointed out in the interview. The legendary golfer also talked about the OWGR backlash that LIV Golf has been receiving since its inception.

Bernhard Langer Addresses The OWGR And LIV Golf Issue

Bernhard Langer never shies away from commenting on the controversial aspects of golf. One of which is LIV Golf’s lack of OWGR for its players. The veteran golfer talked about how the best players missing out on ranking points was justifiable.

“The whole world ranking is out of whack now too. You don’t have all of the best players getting world ranking points… they dug themselves into the trenches a while ago and now they have to find their way out.”

He also focused on the fact that all the golfers from both circuits are playing for money; then why was a separate division created that was not allowing the best golfers to share the field more regularly?

Moreover, this OWGR problem has already taken World No. 3, Jon Rahm down in the world ranking and keeps affecting the ranks of other prominent LIV golfers. Thus, unless an agreement is reached between the two Tours, LIV golfers will see their rankings and their dreams of playing in some of the prestigious tournaments fall.