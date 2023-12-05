“Fifty Million Global Golfers Against It”: Brandel Chamblee Slams Golf-Ball Rollback as Rory McIlroy Defends It: “Don’t Understand the Anger”

The USGA and R&A have promised to reach a definitive decision by the end of the week on the rollback policy. This policy is to restrict the driving distance of golf balls, which has been increasing with time. Unlike previously, this would affect both elite and recreational golfers, even if the amateur side feels 5% of it. This decision has ignited a debate within the golf world in the last few days. The plan, when implemented, will give rise to restrictions regarding the production of golf balls in order to reduce driving distance.

Recently, former golf pro Brandel Chamblee spoke out against it, while PGA Tour loyalist Rory McIlroy didn’t understand why people were opposing it. With the two having completely opposing opinions regarding the upcoming decision, let’s explore their POV’s to analyze the two sides of the coin.

Brandel Chamblee Argues Against the Rollback Policy

Chamblee went on to express that he, along with millions of golfers across the world, were unhappy with this decision being taken. He tweeted on Saturday that the governing bodies are “not only out of touch with the game they govern, but the people that play it. It is a very small number of people that are in favor of a roll back”. The majority of golfers are against this policy.

He also said, “A very few tour players and former tour players, compared to 50 million global golfers against it and 28,000 PGA of America members against it and most every single touring professional against it”.

He cited that the USGA’s distance report of 215 and 147 yards for male and female amateurs would be most hurt due to this change.

“Because a few tour players through years of practice, thousands of hours in the gym, and yes, advances in tech, can carry the ball 283.8 yards… they want to penalize 50 million golfers”

Chamblee also highlighted the fact that he appreciates the athleticism of the best, but it would be unfair to punish the people who will be feeling the consequences of the decision the most.

Even Tiger Woods had mixed feelings about the rule. When he was asked about this during the Hero World Challenge press conference, he suggested two different sets of rules for pros and amateurs.

“As I told you guys, I’ve always been for bifurcation. I’ve always said that. Just like wood bats and metal bats [in baseball].” He supports bifurcation, and so does Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy Comes in Defence of the Golf Ball Rollback Policy

On Twitter, McIlroy wrote that he couldn’t understand “the anger about the golf ball roll back. It will make no difference whatsoever to the average golfer and puts golf back on a path of sustainability”.

Added to that, he also said, “It will also help bring back certain skills in the pro game that have been eradicated over the past 2 decades”. Therefore, he sees the change as a beneficial factor for the golfers.

He also said that the anger shouldn’t be on the governing bodies but on elite golfers and golf kit manufacturers, who wanted the same for all.

“The people who are upset about this decision shouldn’t be mad at the governing bodies, they should be mad at elite pros and club/ball manufacturers because they didn’t want bifurcation. The governing bodies presented us with that option earlier this year… They put pressure on the governing bodies to roll it back to a lesser degree for everyone”

For Rory McIlroy, bifurcation, that is, having a separate set of rules for professional games, was a logical answer to this because anyway, the game is bifurcated from amateur level to professional level. The four-time major winner claimed that elite pros and ball manufacturers would be bad for them, and thus they went ahead and lobbied against it. In the end, it’s the money that talks.

Only time will tell what transpires when the rule comes out and is implemented. For now, one can only hope that whatever the decision is, it will further the sport and not create unnecessary restrictions.