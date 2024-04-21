Scottie Scheffler Eyes Back-To-Back Wins At The RBC Heritage 2024 After Strong Round 3 Performance

Scottie Scheffler drops his club after chipping from the hillside on hole 14 during the fourth and final round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Scottie Scheffler’s form this season is becoming fascinating to witness with each passing event. The 27-year-old golfer is in the headlines yet again for his exceptional performance during the third round of the RBC Heritage Open. Scheffler posted a round of 63 on day three to finish on the top of the leaderboard with a total score of 16 under par.

The two-time major winner admitted that his ball-striking form on Saturday at the Harbour Town Golf Links was commendable. He was even proud of the score that he achieved, thanks to a bogey-free round.

Scottie Scheffler said (Golf Today):

“I felt like my ball-striking was really good today. Hit a lot of greens. I played the par-5s well. The par-3s I felt like today were playing very challenging, and I played the par-3s really well. Overall it was a good effort. Proud of the score today.”

Scottie Scheffler then mentioned that his Sunday round comparatively might be quite challenging. However, he is positive to that he will perform his best while also being patient with the game. After all, a win at the RBC Heritage will make him match the record of Bernhard Langer for winning back-to-back events – The Masters, and the RBC Heritage.

Bernhard Langer won the Masters tournament, followed by the RBC Heritage consecutively in two weeks in the year 1985. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is aiming at equalling his record this week.

A Closer Look into Scottie Scheffler’s Ongoing Form and His Odds to Win The RBC Heritage

Scottie Scheffler has already won three tournaments this season. He first triumphed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a total score of 15 under par. The American professional golfer then again had a solid performance at The Players Championship, marking back-to-back victories with a score of 20 under par.

Scheffler’s Master win at the Augusta National just last week marked his third victory of the season. The golfer had a phenomenal event where he triumphed with a total of 11 under par. Coming off strong with the same form, the golfer started the RBC Heritage tournament on a great note too.

Scottie Scheffler topped the leaderboard after posting rounds of 69, 65, and 63. His odds of winning the event are ⅔. He is going to tee off for the final round alongside Sepp Straka at 1:55 PM EDT.

With just one round remaining to complete, it would be intriguing to witness Scheffler’s gameplay and whether he would secure back-to-back tournament wins.