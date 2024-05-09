VIDEO: Rob Gronkowski Relives Tom Brady Roast By Laughing 3 Hours Daily

Looks like the hangover from Brady’s roast isn’t over for Rob Gronkowski as he continues to relive the best moments from the grand event. While Tom became the butt of most jokes, his best mate Gronk was very close 2nd and caught a lot of strays from almost every comedian. Despite that, he still can’t help himself as continues to laugh for hours every day.

Gronk took to Instagram to express his emotions regarding the roast. During the whole story, the 4-time Super Bowl winner couldn’t control his laughter and stated that even days after the event, he was still happy just thinking about it. Calling it one of the best nights of his life, he still laughs for three hours every day. He said,

“It’s like 4 days later and I am still laughing about the roast. One of the greatest nights of my life. I have been laughing, literally for like 3 hours every day about it. Wow, great times.”

Most of the jokes about Gronk revolved around the idea of him being a dumb person. Glaser who roasted everyone for 8 minutes was brutal towards Rob, calling him dense on a couple of occasions and even implied he has CTE. She said,

“Rob Gronkowski is … not all here. No, Rob, you’re not really as dumb as you sound, and look, and act, and are — you might be dumber. Is it true that you are the first person born with CTE? Is that real?” “No, Gronk, I love you, you put the downs in touchdowns. You put the special in special teams. … I’m so sorry, Rob, you haven’t caught this much heat since you were microwaved as a baby.”

Bill Belichick took a shot at his former player’s mental capacity, asking him to stop analyzing football and giving expert commentary on Fox Sports, stating,

“Gronk, I’ve been watching you on Fox NFL Sunday. And I’m begging you, please, stop doing your job.”

Andrew Schulz too made a wisecrack about Gronk, and said,” ACL is the only injury that Gronk can spell.”

Well, Gronk was taking it all in and when he was invited to roast Brady, he indulged in self-deprecating humour, making fun of him being dumb or lacking the ability to read. During the end of his roast, he didn’t help himself and did something crazy. After doing a shot with Belichick and Brady, he took the shot glass and smashed it on the stage with the shards flying onto nearby tables.

While no damage was done, it could have gone bad because Andrew Shultz revealed the glass was not a prop.

Andrew Schulz Reveals Shot Glass Broke By Gronk Was Completely Real

Andrew Schulz delivered one of the best roasts, taking shots at everyone. While talking about his experience at the roast of Tom Brady in a podcast, Shultz also revealed behind-the-scenes stories. After talking about his interaction with Gronk, Andrew revealed that when the former Patriots Tight End shattered the shot glass, he did it with a real one.

He also revealed that Gronkowski was originally slated to take the shot, as he wasn’t part of the planned sequence. The moment was orchestrated for Brady, Bill, and Kraft to share a shot together, but in a burst of spontaneity, Rob deviated from the script and downed it himself before dramatically shattering the glass, surpassing all expectations. Amidst the chaos, a stray glass shard flew and lodged itself into a girl’s cheek, leaving a rosy mark. Shultz said,

“ You know when Gronk spiked the shot glass, real shot glass. He took the shot, he wasn’t even included in it. The shot was about Tom Brady, Belichick and Bob Kraft. He’s just there, he takes it. He is so much energy and doesn’t know what to do, slams it. All of us- What the f*ck just happened? A girl in the front row has a piece of shot glass like hanging out of her cheek and I’m not talking about little thing flick. Her whole cheek is red.”

This wasn’t the only instance of Rob Gronkowski going off-script; he also improvised some jokes that weren’t originally intended for him to deliver, catching everyone off guard. He is someone who loves to live to the fullest and while people get irritated by it, they can’t hate him.

He doesn’t care what others think about him, which was visible during the roast as he enjoyed himself. Gronk being Gronk is what fans love about him and hope he continues to do that.