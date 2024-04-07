‘He Has A Swing To Envy’: Two-Time US Open Winner Names PGA Tour Rookie Ludvig Aberg As ‘Dark Horse’ For His Masters Debut Victory

February 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Ludvig Aberg acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The first major of the season is approaching fast. The two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange has named the PGA Tour rookie Ludvig Aberg as his “dark horse” to win the 2024 Masters. Although the Swedish has just one tournament on the Tour, Strange feels that he has a great swing that might help him in the major.

Nearly four decades ago in 1979, it was Fuzzy Zoeller who won the the Masters in his debut. Interestingly, this feat that Zoeller reached was exactly two decades before Ludvig Aberg’s birth. However, the ESPN analyst and former Ryder Cup captain Strange feels that the Swedish prodigy has dominated all the levels of golf throughout his life so far. Also, he underlined that Aberg has a great physique that would help in the game.

The two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange emphasized the sensational form that Ludvig Aberg has ever since he has turned pro. He feels that the Swedish golfer may be a rookie on the PGA Tour but if he wins the 2024 Masters that would not come as a surprise. As quoted by Mirror, Strange said,

“It looks like he has a way about him that can last years and years. He’s not going to wear himself out with living and dying with every move that he makes, rightly or wrongly.” Curtis continued, “I think the world of his game, and we have a couple of guys like that now on tour. He’s a rookie, but he certainly could play well and, if he won there (Augusta) it wouldn’t surprise anybody, I don’t think.”

Apart From Ludvig Aberg, Two-Time US Open Winner Praises Scottie Scheffler’s Game

The current World No. 1 is having a dream run on the PGA Tour. At first, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and then followed it with a title defense at The Players Championship. He could have won his third consecutive title, if he had bettered Stephan Jaeger, the winner of the Houston Open, by just two strokes.

The two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange feels that Scottie Scheffler has been dominating the game physically and adds that it is because the American has great handwork. As quoted by Mirror, he said,

“He is dominating physically from tee to green. His stats are wonderful. I think some of that is because he has such great hands for such a big man.”

Curtis Strange feels that nobody has recognized Scottie Scheffler’s “pitching and chipping” aspect of the game. The two-time US Open Winner adds that it is the latter’s strength and he wishes to see him take his brilliant run to a major championship.

“A part of the game that doesn’t get, to me, recognised enough is his pitching and chipping around the greens. It’s phenomenal,” Strange said and continued, “He works at it. He doesn’t look like he’s getting too big for his britches. He’s had a good run. He’s doing everything he needs to do leading up to a major championship. It’s all working for Scottie right now.”

Well, the first major of the season is just a week away. According to the two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange, the PGA Tour rookie Ludvig Aberg is a “dark horse” to win the green jacket at Augusta National. But he has also backed Scottie Scheffler to carry forward his dream run at the 2024 Masters. Now, it remains to be seen which of his picks gets their hand on the title on April 14.