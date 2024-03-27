Tiger Woods And Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Spotted Together On Hand To Watch Son Charlie Woods Receive His State Championship Ring

Elin Nordegren, left, poses for a picture with her son, Charlie Woods, to her right, as his father, Tiger Woods smiles during a ceremony to celebrate The Benjamin School boys golf team’s 2023 state championship on March 26, 2024 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, were present at Benjamin School located in Palm Beaches, Florida, to cheer for their son receiving a state championship ring along with his high school golf team. Although Woods and Elin parted ways in 2010 after Woods’ infidelity came to light, the duo decided to co-parent their children, and one such instance came to the spotlight on Tuesday as Elin attended her son’s success ceremony.

Advertisement

After Woods’ appearance in North Carolina to serve as the bagman for his son at the Will Lowery Junior Championship, this is Woods’ second appearance at any of Charlie Woods’ golf-related ventures. The golf legend might be missing out on signature events since backing out of the Genesis Invitational, but he wouldn’t miss out on the special days of his son. Let’s take a look at how Charlie and his team achieved this state championship ring and Charlie’s journey with the Benjamin Buccaneers!

Charlie Woods’ Golf Run On His High School Golf Team

Last year in November, the Benjamin boys squad triumphed at the Florida State High School Golf Championship for the Class 1A title held at Mission Inn Resort and Club after securing an astounding score of 602, one point more than First Academy. Apart from Charlie, the other teammates in the squad are Tyler Bruneau, Brooks Colton, Jake Valentine, and Pavel Tsar.

Advertisement

Junior Woods scored 78 and 76 over the two rounds and tied for 26th place in the individual rankings. But the star performer of the event was Jake, who scored 148 and finished at T8. The Buccaneers were coached by Toby Harbeck and although the title is Charlie’s first state title, this is the school’s fourth title in golf history and the first one after 15 years.

Charlie’s scoring average was 74.3 in 2023 and was behind the team leader’s figure. But he had been a pivotal part of helping the team clinch this triumph. Moreover, Charlie participated in 12 of the 16 team events last season so the team was full of praise for the young golfer.

Also in the West Coast High School tournament held at Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club, Charlie came out victorious in the entire tournament as an individual and shot 65 in round one. Thus, the young golf prodigy is giving his best efforts to follow in the footsteps of his father. Therefore, one can expect several other brilliant accolades coming his way.