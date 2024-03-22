Tiger Woods Spotted In North Carolina Watching His Son Compete At The Will Lowery Junior Championship

Dec 17, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and father Tiger Woods fist bump after a birdie on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods was present in North Carolina to support his son for his first-ever appearance at the Will Lowery Junior Championship and to make his debut at the American Junior Golf Association. Charlie Woods received an invitation to this event through a sponsor’s exemption, taking place at the Carolina Trace Country Club. The course has 54 holes and the golfers who participate should range in age from 12-19 years old.

Advertisement

Although, Woods skipped the Players Championship and the Valspar Championship, he makes sure to be there at the events played by his son. Also, this isn’t the first time the 15-time major winner has been witnessed alongside his son. Similar situations took place quite a few times last year.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods Is A Constant Support System For His Son

Tiger Woods has been a great father during the career growth of Charlie. He was seen alongside his son at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. In that event, Woods was also noticed carrying his son’s bag. Then, the pair appeared at the PNC Championship, finishing T5 in December.

During the father-son tournament, since Woods had to play, Tiger Woods’ daughter, Sam Alexis, played the role of caddie for her father and brother. The golf legend might be away from the course mostly due to his health issues, but whenever it’s about his son, the GOAT makes sure to be there no matter what.

Last year Woods withdrew from the Masters Tournament due to aggravated plantar fasciitis and took a period of rehabilitation followed by surgery. Given the situation that needed rest, Woods skipped all the tournaments until the Hero World Challenge.

While the player went on to skip PGA Tour events one after the other, he was noticed to caddie for his son during that period. Even now, Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational due to flu-like symptoms, and even skipped some big-money events. But when the matter came to his son, he didn’t care about his health and came down on the grounds.

Most recently, Charlie was also seen at the pre-qualifier round of the Cognizant Classic as he tried to make a start on the tour. But he couldn’t qualify and scored 16 over par. Now, this could be his failed attempt or a diversion created by the desperate fans trying to take a close glimpse of Tiger’s son. Charlie now plays on the Junior PGA South Florida Tour and in 2022. He secured a triumph at the Village Golf Course’s major championship with eight shots ahead of the second-place holder.

Advertisement

Last year, when Charlie Woods won the Last Chance Regional by shooting 66, Woods caddied for him. As of now, Charlie is ranked 957 on the Junior Golfers’ List. Tiger Woods has skipped a few events on the PGA Tour but he has confirmed his presence for the Masters Tournament. So, it is to be seen how he plays at the event.