Tiger Woods Drops Yet Another Hint On Potential New Apparel Line

Suchita Chakraborty
|Published

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods reaches to grab a ball at the practice facility during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2023. Pga The Masters Practice Round

Tiger Woods dropped a cryptic message regarding his possible apparel deal on Saturday. He posted a picture on his social media handle wearing his signature attire, ‘Sunday Red’ with the caption, “A new day rises. 2.12.24. In January, reports surfaced regarding the potential launching of Woods’ brand ‘Sunday Red’, in collaboration with TaylorMade. Even applications were submitted about the same by TaylorMade Lifestyle Ventures LLC. 

Now, as this photo came to the notice of fans, speculations atarted spewing around regarding the legend hinting towards his new venture. Also, a logo was noticed on his left glove. But this isn’t the first hint dropped by him. 

Tiger Woods Drops Multiple Hints Of Coming Back To The Genesis Invitational Wearing His New Apparel Line

A few days before uploading the latest picture in a red polo, Woods’ official Instagram handle posted a close-up that carried the caption, “The vision remains the same. 2.12.24.” This depicted his return at the Genesis Invitational. Moreover, after he left Nike earlier this year, he wrote a note to Nike and ended the paragraph by giving a hint of new apparel to be seen possibly at the Genesis Invitational. 

“There will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA”. Thus, from the moment Woods left Nike, he knew that he’d be collaborating with a new brand or perhaps that’s why he ended the decade-old bond with Nike. NUCLR GOLF shared a Twitter post in January, suspecting a similar collaboration with TaylorMade for Woods’ own apparel brand. 

Tiger Woods comes back to Riviera two months after playing at the PNC Championship. Also, as he returns to Riviera, the golf star hasn’t made any official announcement regarding his new clothing deal. Yet, as far as his actions are leading everybody, Woods is setting up a new collaboration. 

