Tiger Woods Faces Ryder Cup Captaincy Deadline Amidst Pursuit Of Another Green Jacket At The 2024 Masters

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods reaches to grab a ball at the practice facility during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2023. Pga The Masters Practice Round

Tiger Woods has been given a deadline this month to finalize whether he wants to be the captain of the US Ryder Cup team at Bethpage next year. In reply, he stated that a decision will be reached once he is done with the Masters this week. Reflecting on how far the Ryder Cup talks reached, Woods said, 

“We’re still talking about it…It’s something that Seth [Waugh, the PGA of America’s chief executive] and I are going to sit back and talk about after this event. I said I’m going to be busy for a couple weeks, so let me focus on getting through this week and hopefully getting another jacket, and then we can sit back and talk about it next week.” 

Tiger Woods only returned from his injuries last year and after that, he performed in only three events, including the Genesis Invitational, which is the only event he participated in 2024 and backed out. Watching the health condition of Woods, fans previously showered their opinions that the golf legend wouldn’t be able to complete 18 holes. 

But Tiger Woods, paying no heed as ever, joined Will Zalatoris early on Monday for a practice round at Augusta National. Now, whether or not his pursuit for the green jacket will be fulfilled remains bleak, but as far as replacing Zach Johnson is concerned, Woods has quite the Ryder Cup record to accomplish it. Let’s take a look at his record at the biennial event!

Exploring Tiger Woods’ Ryder Cup Legacy

Tiger Woods represented the United States in eight editions of the Ryder Cup in 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012, and 2018. His entire Ryder Cup record is 13-21-3, which means 13 triumphs, 21 losses, and 3 halves. In his Ryder Cup appearances, he played a total of 37 matches, out of which four triumphs came from singles, four triumphs came from foursomes and five were in fourballs. 

Apart from these, the golfer has an astounding career with 15 majors, 82 PGA Tour wins, and 110 professional triumphs. Although the golfer lags on the course due to health concerns, his experience will count for Team USA. Thus, it’s to be seen whether Woods finally takes up the Ryder Cup captaincy or not. 

