Tiger Woods Withdraws From The Genesis Invitational Citing Health Reasons

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational citing health problems and further describing his condition as flu-like. Woods last played on the PGA Tour at the Masters, where he had to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis. After that in Genesis, he was displaying an average performance in round one. Following that, in round two, as he approached the seventh hole, he fell sick and boarded a club to be escorted out of the course.

The tour officials took him to the clubhouse, where he rested. Later, TGR official Rob McNamara described the scenario.

TGR Official Explains Tiger Woods’ Reason For Fallback From His Signature Event

In an interview, Rob McNamara elaborated,

“He started feeling some flu-like symptoms last night. Woke up this morning, they were worse than the night previous. He had a little bit of a fever … and was better during the warm-up. But then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy.”

Doctors later informed him that he was unwell and dehydrated. He was treated with IV fluids. McNamara said,

“he’s doing much, much better. He’ll be released on his own here soon.”

Later in the day, Woods was taken back in a car. Also, an ambulance was kept in the parking lot given Woods’ condition, which attracted media attention. The emergency vehicles weren’t required and Woods was better.

Woods’ round two ended with one birdie and two bogeys. Also, on the leaderboard, he couldn’t make the cut. Gary Woodland expressed his thoughts on missing out on Woods from the field.

“Obviously, everything’s better with him there and for him for his first tournament back and he couldn’t come out and finish the way he wanted to, that sucks for all of us.”

The 82-time PGA Tour champion had only played six tournaments since his accident, three of which saw him withdraw, including Genesis. Hence, it is to be seen when the GOAT returns to the competitive field.