‘A Tiger Woods Roast Would Be The Pinnacle Of Golf Twitter’: After The Success Of Tom Brady’s Roast, Fans Demand One On The Golf Legend

NFL star Tom Brady recently featured in Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Roast of All Time,’ where he was brutally roasted, despite his belief that he could not be roasted. The host of the show, Kevin Hart, took no mercy on the football legend, and that clearly manifested in the show. The roast is currently garnering a lot of attention ranking in the top 10 shows on Netflix this week. While the roast wasn’t appreciated by some, many fans were quick to request another, this time targeting the golf legend Tiger Woods.

Fans suggested that while Woods is an icon, he is the right pick to be featured next on the show. The 82-time PGA Tour winner experienced a widely publicized downfall, making his personal life a topic ripe for discussion during his alleged infidelity scandal. Currently, he has +200 odds of being featured on the roast.

When it comes to the guest list, the show may include his fellow golf stars who started their careers alongside Woods. Additionally, considering Woods’ recent ‘rusty’ form in the 2024 season, where the American professional golfer competed in only two tournaments, it could be a moment ripe for a jest.

The 15-time major champion first participated in the Genesis Invitational, where he ended up withdrawing due to flu-like symptoms. It’s worth pointing out that the 48-year-old golfer has not won a tournament since 2019. Considering all these facts, Woods can be on the hot seat next, which fans believe is perfect.

Fans storm the comment section demanding a Tiger Woods roast

After the show was streamed on Netflix, numerous sports enthusiasts came forward to share their viewpoints on who should be next. Barstool Sports even posted on X (formerly Twitter) asking: “Who should follow in Brady’s footsteps?”

Woods has a lot of dirt from his tumultuous relationships and cheating scandal. It is therefore evident that his ex-wife and some of his ex-girlfriends would be dragged along with the golfer. Tom Brady’s roast was brutal, and some have even gone ahead and called it misogynistic and cruel. One can only imagine what a Tiger Woods roast would entail.