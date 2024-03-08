TMRW Sports To Build An Updated Steel Structure For TGL Before Its Launch Next Year

As per Sports Business Journal, TMRW Sports is planning to build an upgraded steel venue for TGL before it starts next year. The league primarily postponed its opening date due to the collapse of the SoFi Center in Florida due to a power outage last year. Following that, the TGL venture was subjected to criticism regarding the money invested in its venue.

Hence, an upgraded venue will be constructed for the proper safety of the golfers and to avoid situations like these. The structure will have steel-insulated walls and a steel-supported roof. Seating capacity and dimensions will remain the same. The footprint for SoFi Center is 250000 sq feet and the venue footprint is around 150000 sq feet. TMRW Sports went on to update on the new design and plans for the tech-based league’s venue.

TMRW Sports Excited To Launch New TGL Venue

TMRW Sports had the privilege of launching its upgraded venue. An employee of the company said,

“TMRW Sports was pleased to have the opportunity to provide an update on its plan for constructing the upgraded venue using improved design elements and materials,” as per Golfweek. “The College is performing their duty and asking the right questions as part of a standard due diligence process.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Our aim is to create a venue that the College and Palm Beach communities, as well as our fans and partners, will enjoy visiting for years to come. This is part of the process, and we are appreciative of both our wide-ranging partnership with Palm Beach State College and their agreement to create a special March meeting date ahead of their regularly scheduled meeting on April 16.”

This new venue is rated to protect itself from Category 5 hurricanes, but the old one that got destroyed was Category 4. It has also been collected that TMRW Sports showed a presentation regarding this initiative to the authorities of Palm Beach, and they will be voting on it.

The construction will begin soon after the college BOT and management give a green signal.