“Rivalry Between Who?”: Noah Lyles Takes a Dig at the Canadian Track Team After Winning Gold at the World Relays 2024

Other than his remarkable track record, Noah Lyles is also famous among fans for his sense of humor. He consistently communicates his messages to his admirers, critics, and competitors in a unique way. Another example of it was seen at the World Relays, where the athlete won gold for his country by defeating the Canadian team by 0.49 seconds.

In the Bahamas race, the grid of eight nations witnessed an exciting track duel. Team USA, Canada, and Italy were fan favorites going into the competition, and they lived up to everyone’s expectations.

Courtney Lindsey got his squad off to a solid start and passed the baton to Kenny Bednarek, who saw the other teams catch up to them. Going into the third leg of the race, Kyree King remained determined and gave Team USA a comfortable lead.

He then handed over the baton to Lyles, who stormed the field in an 8.88-second split to win gold overwhelmingly. The Americans won the race by 0.49 seconds over Team Canada, who finished second.

While track enthusiasts, such as the interviewer, who believed the Canadians gave the American athletes a hard time, posed a question about the rivalry between themselves and Canada. However, Lyles provided a response that completely astonished everyone, saying:

“Rivalry between who?…who?…who?”

The interviewer even anticipated Lyles making a proper comment for their competitors, but the athletic star did not respond at all. The six-time world champion is very competitive, and he acknowledges his competitors for providing him with a legitimate challenge on the track.

Noah Lyles is no stranger to those who will challenge him in future

Track enthusiasts are anticipating the Olympic season with great enthusiasm. Since last year’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, there has been much speculation about which competitors will be able to challenge Noah Lyles. The six-time world champion is a dangerous track opponent, and he always sets high standards for his rivals, who are often even sportsmen from his own country.

American track stars such as Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and others have competed against Lyles on the track, but only a handful of them were able to beat him by a fraction of a second in some circumstances. The 26-year-old has consistently outperformed them in the outdoors, and his accomplishments speak for themselves.

