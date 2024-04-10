‘It’s Nice To Hear’: Rory McIlroy ‘Flattered’ By Tiger Woods’ Endorsement For Masters Glory

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy talk with Erin Andrews during a morning media event before groundbreaking ceremony at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on February 20, 2023. It will be the future site of TGL, a new golf league played in a stadium and launched in partnership with the PGA. Syndication Palm Beach Post USA Today

Rory McIlroy has been buckling up for his pursuit of completing a career grand slam by securing a win at the Masters. As McIlroy prepares for the Masters week, he’s being praised by none other than Tiger Woods, according to a report. Tiger Woods believes that Rory McIlroy will finally achieve hisn dream of completing a career grand slam as he has been keeping media duties to a minimum. McIlroy also went on to resign from his Player Director post last year. This meant his duties towards the PGA Tour policy board were eased and he finally had time to focus on his game and his ultimate goal. After McIlroy learned of Woods’ praises for him, he was impressed by the gesture and immensely flattered.

Advertisement

“It’s flattering…It’s nice to hear, in my opinion, the best player ever to play the game say something like that…Does that mean that it’s going to happen? Obviously not. But he’s been around the game long enough to know that I at least have the potential to do it.”

It’s not just Tiger Woods who’s confident about the Irishman’s potential to finally have a career grand slam. His former agent, Chubby Chandler, who thinks that the practice rounds with Butch Harmon worked wonderfully also displayed similar confidence.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Rory makes a big run at it next week.”

Thus, McIlroy is confident about his game going into the major and he feels that he is mentally prepared for the tournament.

“I’m in a better spot than I was a few weeks ago…I played pretty solid and in some tough conditions.”

Therefore, quite explicitly Rory McIlroy is a good shot for the 2024 Masters and the player will be exerting all his efforts to achieve his goal. With the deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf currently undergoing negotiations, McIlroy addressed concerns regarding PGA Tour viewership and how he’s hoping for a viewership spike in the Masters week.

Rory McIlroy Hopes The Masters Tournament Will Enhance PGA Tour Numbers

Rory McIlroy stated how the PGA Tour viewership had gone down by 20 percent, and the fans weregetting disengaged with the sport gradually due to the feud between the two tours.

Advertisement

“TV ratings of the PGA Tour this year, they’re down 20 percent across the board…with the fighting and everything that’s went on over the past couple years, people are just getting really fatigued of it.”

With the condition of TV ratings, McIlroy is hoping that the majors can bring back the crowd.

“To see how the four major championships do, or even the three because put Augusta aside, I think that sort of lives in its own world…It will be really interesting to see how the major championship numbers.”

Thus, as the majors bring all the best players from different tours together on one field, it’s to see if the golf really sees a revival of its past glory.