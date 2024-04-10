Watch: Jordan Spieth Reflects On Pride And Appreciation Each Time He Wears His Green Jacket From The 2015 Masters Win

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putts on the green of the second hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024.

Jordan Spieth recently disclosed how he recollects and cherishes the memories whenever he dons his Master’s green jacket. The American professional golfer defeated Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose with a four-stroke lead in the 2015 Masters tournament to win his first major.

Advertisement

Jordan Spieth further discussed that he feels proud for winning the event and it was his dream to achieve this feat while growing up. Altogether, according to him, it’s a cool feeling.

The Masters took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the golfer’s words that read:

Advertisement

“I think about the time since then, too, where, you know, the dinners and being able to come back on other trips and bring, you know, family members, friends, and have a great time and wear the jacket and just be very proud that, for me, what it represents is it’s the trophy here. It makes me very proud because it was the tournament that I was a dream to win growing up, and it, you know, it happened. So, it’s just a, it’s a cool feeling.”

It’s worth mentioning that Jordan Spieth has participated in ten Masters tournaments so far and has only missed the cut once. In his first appearance in 2014, the golfer made the T2 finish on the leaderboard. Moreover, he has six top-10 finishes in the Augusta event with the most recent one being his T4 finish in 2023.

However, Spieth’s 2024 season has been quite average and he recently even struggled for some time with his shot at the Valero Texas Open.

Jordan Spieth’s Disappointing Performance At The Valero Texas Open

Jordan Spieth has participated in five PGA Tour events so far. Out of these, he has only able to make the cut in two of them. While he had a T30 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his recent outing at the Valero Texas Open made him finish at T10 on the leaderboard.

Advertisement

However, during his third round of the event, the 30-year-old golfer faced difficulties in hitting the shot to the final hole. Firstly, his second shot ended up in a drainage area, then his ball landed in a gutter after Spieth shot it in the wrong direction.

At the end of the third round, Jordan Spieth saw himself finish at T17 on the leaderboard. However, his fourth and final round with four birdies and one bogey made him end the round at 3 under 69. It is also worth mentioning that during the first round, the golfer also made an impressive hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole.

Altogether, Spieth earned a total of 6 under par at the Valero Texas Open. If he maintains good form in the upcoming Masters, he may earn his second Masters trophy after nine years.