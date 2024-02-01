Where Did Tiger Woods Go To College?

Dec 17, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles before he plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods’ stature in the golfing world is incomparable. He is the most successful PGA Tour player with 82 titles to his name. With 15 major victories, he is just three short of Jack Nicklaus’ 18 major victories record. Woods was also inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

The legendary golfer hails from Cypress, California, and was initially enrolled in the Western High School. At the age of 15, he went on to become the youngest winner of the U.S. Junior Amateur. The impeccable record stood until 2010, and was later broken by Jim Liu. In 1992, Woods again won the U.S. Junior Amateur and became the first player to win the tournament twice.

After graduating from school in 1994, Tiger Woods was offered a seat in multiple top colleges in the US. However, he chose to join Stanford University and pursued a major in Economics. It is rumored that the golf legend joined the university that year because they won the NCAA Championships in the same year.

How Did Tiger Woods Perform At The Collegiate Level?

After getting enrolled in Standford University in the fall of 1994, the Californian-born won his first tournament at the 40th Annual William H. Tucker Invitational in September. Before joining college, Woods had already won the U.S. Amateur title in 1994. So, later in 1995, he went on to defend his title at the Newport Country Club in Rhode Island.

After the end of Freshman year, the golf God received the accolade of Stanford’s Male Freshman of the Year, the award encompassed all the sports. He was also voted as the Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1995 and later was named in NCAA First Team All-American.

In 1996, Woods went on to win the U.S. Amateur title for the third consecutive time. He also became the first player ever to achieve this feat. In the same year, he went on to win the NCAA individual golf championship.

Tiger Woods’ brilliance on the golf course was unmatched, henceforth, his college teammate, Notah Begay III, nicknamed him “Urkel”. His skill set was not limited to collegiate golf, but, he also went on to become the only amateur player to make the cut at the Masters Tournament in 1995. In the very next year, he received the accolade of Low Amateur at the Open Championship 1996.

After a spree of sensational performance, Woods decided to turn professional in 1996 dropping out of Standford University in merely two years. And, that was the best decision of his life. He won his first PGA Tour title in October 1996 at the Las Vegas Invitational, and in the very next year won the prestigious Masters Tournament.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques. Did Tiger Woods finish college?

Ans. No. Woods dropped out of college in two years. After winning the U.S. Amateur in 1996, he decided to turn professional and pursue a career on the PGA Tour.

Ques. How many titles did Woods win in college?

Ans. Tiger Woods has recorded 11 tournament victories in merely two years at Stanford University.

Ques. What degree was Woods pursuing at Stanford?

Ans. Tiger Woods chose to major in Economics.

Ques. When did Woods leave college to turn pro?

Ans. Tiger Woods turned professional on August 29, 1996.