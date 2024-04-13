Which Caddies Have Had The Most Masters Victories As A Bagman Of The Winner?

Justin Thomas (right) and caddie Jim Mackay stand on the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Winning the prestigious green jacket at Augusta National is a dream of many golfers. And not just golfers, but their caddies too aspire to be the bagman of the Masters winner. While there have been 56 unique winners in the history of the tournament, there are only 17 players who have won the tournament multiple times. Among all these multiple-time winners, legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is the most successful player with six titles under his belt.

As far as the caddies are concerned, many of them have been on the winning side multiple times. But when it comes to the most successful caddie at Augusta National, here’s a look at the list of the top ones:

1) William ‘Pappy’ Stokes

William ‘Pappy’ Stokes has caddied for four different winners and has five wins at the Masters. However, his only repeating victory came with Ben Hogan who won the green jackets in 1951 and 1953. Also, he is the youngest caddie ever to be on the winner’s side. He was just 17 years old when he carried Henry Picard’s bag in his 1938 victory at Augusta National.

2) Willie Peterson

Willie Peterson has been on the winner’s side five times in his career. All these victories at the Masters came by caddying for Jack Nicklaus in the latter’s five green jacket wins. After passing away in 1999, Peterson was inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in the following year.

3) Nathaniel Every

Next on the list is Nathaniel Every who caddied for Arnold Palmer in his all four victories. His victories as a bagman for Palmer came in 1958, 1960, 1962, and 1964. Every was often known as ‘Iron Man’ for his incredible ability to carry the heaviest of the heaviest bags.

4) Steve Williams

Tiger Woods‘ former caddie Steve Williams also has four Masters victories. While three of them came with Woods in 2001, 2002, and 2005, one came by carrying the first Australian green jacket winner Adam Scott in 2013.

5) Tedd Scott

Tedd Scott had been the bagman for LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson in his 2012 and 2014 Masters victories. However, after parting ways with Waston, he joined Scottie Scheffler and won the tournament third time as a bagman in 2022.

6) Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

Phil Mickelson‘s former caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay is tied with three wins alongside Tedd Scott. Mackay had been on Mickelson’s side in his Masters victories in 2004, 2006, and 2010. Later on, Mackay joined PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, but that partnership ended just before the 2024 edition of the tournament.

So, in other words, it is Scottie Scheffler’s current caddie Tedd Scott who has a pretty good chance to make it four times on this list at Augusta National this week. Now, it remains to be seen whether he gets to taste victory this week or it will be another caddie who wins the tournament this week.