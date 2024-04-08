“I’ll Try Some Of Rahm’s Dishes… Maybe” – Bubba Watson Looks Forward To ‘Less Awkward’ Masters Dinner And Reflects On Mental Struggles

Apr 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Bubba Watson of the RangeGoats walks on the second green during the first round of LIV Golf Miami golf tournament at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Watson has recently opened up on a “less awkward” Champions dinner at Augusta National this time. He also revealed that the reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm has been behind his back asking if he would eat all the dishes on Tuesday night. The 45-year-old stated that he “will try some of Rahm’s dishes” for sure.

The 2024 Masters is just a week away. However, before the first major of the season kicks off on Thursday, April 11, there will be an old tradition of hosting Champions Dinner on Tuesday, April 9. Bubba Watson, who is a two-time green jacket wearer, will also be present at the party hosted by Rahm. While speaking in an interview with the Telegraph, he said,

“Jon’s been ribbing me and asking if I’ll eat it all, because he knows that I usually take the easy route and eat early before I get to the dinner,” Watson said, “Yeah, I told him I’d try it. Not all of it. Just some. Maybe.”

Since Jon Rahm is also part of LIV Golf, he certainly has a better chance to talk to Bubba Watson to talk personally. And it seems that the Spaniard wants the two-time Masters champion to try all of his dishes on the menu on Tuesday at Champions Dinner.

In the same interview with Telegraphy, Bubba Watson also talked about his mental struggles back in 2015. He added that he was already a two-time Masters champion in the past three years and that could have been his peak year. He underlined it was not his body that limited him but it was his mind.

“I look back at my troubles and can now understand that it was my mind and not my body. But anybody who has been through anything like that knows that the two are indistinguishable.”Watson added, “It was at its worst in 2015, and I supposed that could have been the peak of my career, with two majors in the previous three years – but I haven’t really thought about it like that.”

Apart from two Masters victories in 2012 and 2014, Bubba Watson has also recorded three top-10 finishes in the four majors combined. He has a solo second finish at the 2010 PGA Championship and T5 finishes at the 2007 US Open and 2018 Masters.

Analyzing Bubba Watson’s Recent Performance At LIV Golf Miami

The two-time Masters Champion and RangeGoats GC captain made his fifth start in the league at Trump National Doral. He entered the LIV Golf Miami event with T21, T15, T46, and T29 finishes in his previous four starts. However, even last week he had a disappointing run as he ended up T32 on the leaderboard.

Bubba Watson started brilliantly with 4 under 68 in his opening round. However, in the next two rounds, he carded 4 over 76 and 2 over 74 to finish his campaign with a 2-over-par score. Despite his poor outing, RangeGoat GC finished second on the team leaderboard.

The 45-year-old American will be next seen playing at Augusta National Golf Club in the 2024 Masters. Although he has poor odds of +28000 to win his third green jacket, Watson will surely hope to prove the odds wrong.

Bubba Watson too wants to have a big run before he puts a halt to his career. He must be taking inspiration from fellow LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson who won a major at the age of 50. But it remains to be seen if his dream big run comes in 2024 or not.