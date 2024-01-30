Which Course Will Host The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Course Fee And Worthiness Explored

The PGA Tour will now move forward with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the successful conclusion of the Farmers Insurance Open. The upcoming tournament is scheduled to be played at two courses. The first is the Pebble Beach Golf Links and the second is Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Interestingly, it has replaced the Phoenix Open this season as a signature event and will have a prize purse of $20 million.

Advertisement

Pebble Beach Golf Links has a length of 7,075 yards and the holes to par is 72. It was established back in 1919 and was designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant. Later, in 2016, Arnold Palmer and Thad Layton re-designed the course. Currently, it is part of the Pebble Beach Company.

Meanwhile, Spyglass Hill Golf Course has a slightly shorter length of 7,026 yards and the par is 72. It was designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. in 1966 and is also owned by the same Pebble Beach Company. Phil Mickelson and Luke Donald have a course record of 10 under 62 and they achieved the feat in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Advertisement

How Much Is The Entry Fee Of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Host Courses?

The upcoming PGA Tour event host courses are some of the best golf courses for the public. They have a great ambiance and are equally economical. Back in 2003, Pebble Beach Golf Links had a course fee of around $330, however, the current fee to play there is $625. A nominal fee of $55 is charged for a golf cart and $15 for a pull cart. Anyone can take the lavish experience of hiring a caddie at $155 for a single bag and around $210 for double bag. A forecaddie can be hired at $52.5 per three individuals.

The Spyglass Hill Golf Course has a slightly lower fee compared to the other host of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The green fee of the course ranges between $50 and $350 which is subject to occasion. A nominal fee of $45 can be availed to receive a golf cart at the course. As a resort guest, the green fee is quite different and ranges between $395 and $550.

Compared to other PGA Tour event-host golf courses, both the Pebble Beach Golf Links and the Spyglass Hill Golf Course have comparatively lower entry fee for the normal public. So, if the final verdict regarding whether it is worth visiting is considered, it is certainly the best golf course on a budget.