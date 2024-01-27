AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Format, Golf Course & Tickets For The Upcoming Event Featuring The Top 50 & Sensation Nick Dunlap

Feb 6, 2023; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Justin Rose poses with the championship trophy following the continuation of the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

After the Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour will gear up for the first tournament of February, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament is scheduled to start on February 1 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. It will be a regular four-day 72-hole tournament and will conclude on February 4.

Advertisement

The upcoming Pro-Am tournament will feature a field of 80 professional and 80 amateur players. It has replaced the Phoenix Open as a signature event for the Tour’s 2024 calendar. The evenr will have a prize pool of $20,000,000 with the winner receiving a prize money paycheck of $3,600,000.

In the first two days of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, 80 teams consisting of two players (professional and amateur) each will play a better ball format on both the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Meanwhile, the 80 professional players will also play individual stroke play events and will proceed to weekend play.

Advertisement

Exploring All About The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Ticket Availability

The PGA Tour is gearing up for its second signature event of 2024. The tournament commences on February 1 and the tickets for the event are already on sale. Fans can buy the tickets by visiting the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am official website in their tickets section.

All they need to do is click on the “GENERAL ADMISSION & HOSPITALITY” plugin and they will be redirected to the Ticket Master website. The ticket prices range from $75 to $425. The tickets for Wednesday’s event are only available in General Admission, and the tickets for the main event from Thursday to Sunday are available in both General Admission and Clint’s Saloon.

Fans can buy a maximum of eight tickets to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at a time and the order limit per device is set at three.

Top Player Confirmed To Play At The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The upcoming PGA Tour signature event is said to have one of the strongest fields in its history. Initially, only 67 players were confirmed to be part of the professional players field. The final 80-player field will be decided after the end of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The confirmed field consists of the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup standings of the 2022-23 season, the top 10 players from the FedEx Cup Fall Standings of the 2022-23 season, and the top finisher of the Race to Dubai. Additionally, with the sponsor’s exemption, all the winners of the 2024 PGA Tour season are also invited to be part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PGATOURComms/status/1751024457135833470?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the reigning Open Championship winner Brian Harman, the reigning US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, and the reigning FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland are the top names confirmed to play the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 2023 edition’s champion, Justin Rose, will also be present at Pebble Beach, California next week in hopes of defending his title. Interestingly, The American Express Champion Nick Dunlap, who recently decided to turn professional, has also announced participation in the upcoming PGA Tour signature event.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 will have an elevated prize purse of $20,000,000 with the winner taking home $3,600,000 as prize money. The prize purse and prize money are almost two times what they were in 2023. The upcoming week will surely test the competitiveness and skills of the players participating.