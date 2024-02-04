Who Is Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About The Coach-Golfer Relationship

Jun 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wyndham Clark poses with the championship trophy and his girlfriend Julia Kemming after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark is very secretive about his personal life. However, after he won his first major tournament at Los Angeles Country Club in June 2023, he was seen sharing a wholesome moment with his girlfriend Julia Kemmling.

Advertisement

Kemmling is a native of Berlin, Connecticut in the United States of America. She was born to Bridget and Edward Kemmling. She completed her schooling from Berlin High School. As per her LinkedIn, she is an alumnus of Quinnipiac University. She was enrolled in college from 2015 and 2018 in the Bachelor of Science (BS and Marketing) program.

Although there is not much information regarding when Wyndham Clark and Kemmling started dating, the latter is seen cheering and supporting in many of the PGA Tour events. As per reports, the last image that the golfer shared with her on any of his social media was back in 2017 on Instagram. However, the post has been deleted now.

Advertisement

Everything You Need To Know About Wyndham Clark’s Girlfriend Julia Kemmling During her collegiate days, Julia Kemmling, was part of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. She was the captain of the Quinnipiac University Women’s Golf Team for three seasons. Also, she was honored with the WGCA All-American accolade. Kemmling was part of the two MAAC Championship-winning team of Quinnipiac University Women’s Golf Team in 2016 and 2017. She ended up fourth on the best stroke average for three consecutive years in MAAC and had the best average in her University. Kemmling, has a record round score for Quinnipiac University at any NCAA Tournament. She shot a round of 3 over 75 at the NCAA Athens Regional in 2017.

Kemmling’s first professional job was in a Hartford, Connecticut-based company called Swing U. She was associated with the organization from June 2019 to February 2021. Later, in October 2019, she returned to Quinnipiac University as an assistant women’s golf goach. She stayed in the position from October 2019 to June 2023 for around three years and nine months.

Wyndham Clark’s girlfriend is currently working at a Northern American company called Legrand. She is in the position of Digital Account Supervisor and it has been over three years she has been associated with the organization.

There may not be any information regarding when and where Clark and Kemmling started dating each other. But, it is pertinent to note that they both share one thing in common and that is their love for golf. So, that might be one of the reasons why they might have connected in the first place.