Here’s Why Webb Simpson Isn’t Asking Tiger Woods For A Chance To Play At The Genesis Invitational

Webb Simpson displayed a stellar opening round of 65 in the Sony Open. But more than his golf skills, it is his writing skills that are helping him to get into the fields of the tournaments. Recently, the 2012 US Open champion has been asking for sponsors’ exemptions in tournaments.

Advertisement

On Thursday, he stated how his letters got him into the field of these big events.

“I got five spots that summer. So I kind of remembered how do it. My letter this time was a lot better than last time.”

Advertisement

But surprisingly, he hasn’t written to Tiger Woods for a spot in the Genesis Invitational. Here’s why not.

Webb Simpson Skips Sponsor Exemption Letter To Tiger Woods For The Genesis Invitational

As the golfer writes letters to the hosts and sponsors of signature events, it is uncanny to witness his ignorance towards the Genesis Invitational. But the golfer has a huge reason behind that. In an interview, he stated:

“His is the only one I didn’t write a letter to because it’s my son’s birthday that week. I’ve told him before I hate missing it because I do love Riv and supporting him, but I’m not going. Yeah, I written letters to everybody”

Thus, the golfer put his son before his game like the true father that he is, choosing to make his little one’s day more special by being with him on his birthday. Apart from the Woods-hosted event, Simpson also got a place in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Moreover, this is one of the biggest prize money events on the circuit, with no cut. It offers a whopping $20 million in purse. Going forward, Simpson is also aiming to participate and grab a win at the Players Championship.

As of now, the golfer is playing in Hawaii for the Sony Open. In the opening round, he carded four birdies and an eagle on hole nine. Then, in the second round, he achieved an even par score with a double bogey on hole 14. He stands at T26 after yesterday. It is to see whether he can clinch a PGA Tour win or not.