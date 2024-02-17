Why Was Jordan Spieth Disqualified From The 2024 Genesis Invitational?

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putts on the green of the second hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 7, 2024.

Jordan Spieth got disqualified from the Genesis Invitational for signing the wrong scorecard on Friday. Spieth, who played in 263 events, faced this situation for the very first time in his career. He signed a card for 3 on hole four, while his score was 4.

Apart from Spieth, Tiger Woods withdrew from his event due to the flu after feeking sick midway through Friday. Thus, the field of Riviera will be missing out on two top-tier players. Let’s see what Spieth wrote as an apology for his deed.

Jordan Spieth Admits His Mistake Of Signing His Scorecard Wrong At The Genesis Invitational

Spieth admitted his mistakes on Twitter and stated,

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility. I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on @PGATOUR so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend. Really appreciated the support in LA.”

Spieth had a good start in the first round with 66 and in the second round, he carded four birdies on holes 1, 5, 7, and 17. But his four bogeys until hole 16 and a double bogey on hole 18 landed him at 73. But his performance wasn’t the reason to get out of the Genesis field. Rather, his recklessness in writing the wrong score for hole 4 got him disqualified from the field.

Thus, the field of Riviera has now entered the weekend with the top 48 players. As of now, Patrick Cantlay is sitting atop the leaderboard, and nobody could overthrow him in the past two days. His total is 13-under with no one in sight. Thus, it is to be seen who wins the Genesis title this year at Riviera.