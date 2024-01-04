“This Quote & Others Made Today by Rory McIlroy Probably Weren’t Easy To Say”: Phil Mickelson Shows Restraint at PGA Tour Golfer’s Comments & Hails Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf Signing as a Catalyst

Professional golf is changing, and with that the players are also having new opinions about the sport as a whole. Such is the case with Rory McIlroy. The PGA Tour loyalist had a bone to pick against LIV Golf when the circuit first arose in 2022. His harsh criticisms were as sharp as thorns. But after Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, seemingly, McIlroy has softened regarding his opinion of the Saudi-backed league.

In a Twitter post shared by Phil Mickelson, the LIV advocate was seemingly being considerate of Rory, who is finally trying to accept LIV as a golf league. With that, Mickelson wrote a few words to guard the golfer from criticism by the golf community.

Phil Mickelson Takes a Stand For Rory McIlroy And His New-Self

Mickelson wrote a bunch of heartwarming words about Rory McIlroy, and he pleaded with the fans not to mock the four-time major winner for his stance. Also, Mickelson hoped for a unified entity for both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

“This quote and the many others made today by Rory probably weren’t easy to say. Let’s not use this as an opportunity to pile on. Rather, It’s time for me and others to let go of our hostilities and work towards a positive future.”

Added to that, he continued:

“Rahms’ signing is turning into a bridge to bring both sides together…a month ago about changing the rules for the Ryder Cup so Jon and others can play, so let’s use it as such. Until an agreement is reached it will be business as usual for both sides but hopefully without the needless disdain.”

Lefty is hoping this will be a positive sign that will allow LIV golfers to play in the Ryder Cup tournament. Also, he pointed out the fact that McIlroy’s insistence on changing Ryder Cup rules for Rahm might pave the way for others as well.

But the reaction by Mickelson comes after McIlroy expressed his thoughts about LIV Golf. Moreover, these are friendly opinions. In an interview, McIlroy revealed that LIV exposed the imperfections of the PGA Tour. He further stated that the PGA Tour brings sponsors without guaranteeing the big names of the tour for an event.

“Asking for millions of dollars to sponsor these events, and you’re not able to guarantee to the sponsors that the players are going to show up. I can’t believe the PGA Tour has done so well for so long.”

Rory won’t be playing at the Sentry Tournament, and will start with the DP World Tour in the Middle East. In November, he resigned from his position as player director of the PGA Tour Policy Board. These are evident signs that display his growing bitterness toward the PGA tour.

Previously, he also admitted that he was used as a ‘sacrificial lamb’ when the merger was sealed. Thus, only a framework agreement that favors the golfers can bring back this lost trust. The date of finalization of the framework agreement has been postponed to March.