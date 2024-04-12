‘Will Cherish Every Moment’: Gary Player Reflects On Masters Champions’ Dinner As Oldest Returning Winner

Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Gary Player kicks his leg after his tee shot for the honorary start for the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network

Gary Player posted a heart-touching tweet as the oldest returning champion at the Masters dinner. This year’s dinner was organised by Jon Rahm, the winner of last year’s Masters and he invited 34 former triumphants to relish the Spanish food. After the gala dinner, Gary Player was smitten by the treatment and posted about the experience on social media. He wrote,

Advertisement

“Tonight, we celebrated Jon Rahm’s outstanding accomplishment last year and also remember our friend Jackie Burke Jr. Hard to believe I am now this table’s elder statesman until my time is up. Will cherish every moment.”

Advertisement

As a legend, Gary Player won nine majors, which included three green jackets in the years 1961, 1974, and 1978. Apart from this, Gary Player also won the Open Championship three times and the PGA Championship twice. In addition to these, Gary Player won the US Open in 1965. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame and had 24 PGA Tour victories in his lifetime.

Also, he took the ceremonial tee shot of the tournament along with Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson to kick off the event in traditional fashion. Watson also won the Masters Tournament twice and the former winner has to say something about the LIV-PGA war.

Tom Watson Addresses The PGA Tour-LIV Fight

Tom Watson talked about how the battle between tge two tours has restricted the best golfers in the world from playing all together regularly.

“We all know golf is fractured with the LIV Tour and the PGA TOUR doing the different things they are doing”

The golfer continued to share a moment from the champions dinner when he got up and asked how it would feel to be together again. Quite explicitly, the golfer wanted the tension to end.

Advertisement

“We all know it’s a difficult situation for professional golf right now. The players really kind of have control I think in a sense… We don’t have the information or the answers. I don’t think the PGA TOUR or the LIV Tour really have an answer right now.”

Where golf’s future is headed is uncertain but quite surely, several players are tired of this situation and want to be unified.