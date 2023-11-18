“Xander to LIV”: Fans React to Xander Schauffele Withdrawing From The Hero World Challenge

After his TGL event venue collapsed in a storm, Tiger Woods has received another setback. Xander Schauffele has apparently pulled out of the Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by Tiger Woods‘ foundation every year.

The tournament is due to take place in the Bahamas from November 30th to December 3rd. The 20-man field will feature eight of the world’s top 10 golfers, and the earnings fetched from the tournament will go towards Woods’ foundation, the TGR Foundation.

Among the top golfers who received an invitation to participate in the event is world no. 1, Scottie Scheffler, followed by world No.17, Brooks Koepka. The roster also includes names like Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Wyndham Clark. Xander Schauffele was also supposed to participate in the 20-player squad, but he announced on Friday that he won’t be able to participate in any PGA Tour events until January.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1725613366314504203?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With Schauffele’s withdrawal, there are now two vacant spots for the Hero World Challenge, which fans are speculating could mean a comeback that they’ve been eagerly waiting for.

Fans Speculate on Xander Schauffele and the Reason Behind His Withdrawal

As the news reached fans, they came in like swarms of bees to pour in their remarks and thoughts about it.

A fan made a pun-intended comment and brought Schaufelle’s father into context:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RKNY716/status/1725710417534619947?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AggieFanColton/status/1725613778794914197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bigdouggie1/status/1725839358367051892?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan took a smart jab at Xander, calling him unimportant since he never won a major:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ForTheCorner/status/1725655953062744400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JentzenG/status/1725624919503896967?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bellyhungry/status/1725616481558204842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/panderson1988/status/1725616803819217073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tiger Woods has been absent from the field since the 2023 Masters Championship, where he had to withdraw owing to his injury, a consequence of the near-fatal accident in the 2021 car accident that took a toll on the legend’s health. But as Woods slowly makes an appearance for his TGL prospects, the fans are also expecting the GOAT’s return on the greens, especially after his event now has two vacant places. All the more reason for him to make a comeback.