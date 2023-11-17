“The Fyre Festival of Golf”: Fans React As Chaos Strikes the Venue of Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy’s New Golf League After Roof Partially Collapses

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

A massive drawback has recently struck Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-based innovation, TGL. The air-supported dome of the TGL’s SoFi Center collapsed on Wednesday due to an issue with a power outage. The TGL’s Florida venue is in ruins, and this has greatly affected the construction of the area.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been investing their time in their new tech-based venture. Woods will play for Jupiter Team Florida, which he also co-owns. On the other hand, Rory McIlroy will be seen as a part of the Boston Common Golf team. But this incident might push the inaugural date of TGL, which is scheduled to commence on January 9 next year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/flushingitgolf/status/1724860914120237209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following the accident, TGL released a statement saying, “An overnight failure to the temporary power system used during the construction phase caused deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the site. At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines. There were no injuries, and no technology was impacted. Other work on site is continuing”.

TGL confirmed that nobody was harmed due to the unprecedented situation, but as the sight came to the attention of fans, the reaction was not pleasant.

Fans Criticize Tiger Woods’ New League as Florida Venue Collapses

TGL has been under scrutiny ever since its announcement, with some even comparing it to the Saudi-funded league in its innovative take on the sport. But recently, after a power outage issue at the Palm Beach location in Florida, it garnered an array of negative reactions from the golf community.

A fan mocked the situation and made a contemptuous comment:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DSteen31/status/1724864891016650963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brettatkin/status/1724868688078057592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DripGene/status/1724905914174788050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lad_golf/status/1724863286955352301?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AvanteSearch/status/1725286256291057826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/thepenaltydrop/status/1724862550339125371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JeffLeether/status/1725003211436617768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/digital_trav/status/1724866615731228781?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ACdeBlare/status/1724894429851615544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Seemingly, the golf community doesn’t perceive this incident as a good omen. TGL formerly offered specifics regarding the SoFi Center—a 250,000-square-foot facility designed to host approximately 2,000 spectators. The dome, supported by air, will stand 75 feet tall, encompassing the entirety of the playing area, spanning 97 yards by 50 yards. With a lot of hype surrounding the league and it being compared to LIV Golf by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy consistently, only time will tell whether TGL will be able to live up to the legacy of Tiger Woods or not.