Former Great NFL Quarterback Joins Stephen Curry, Fred Couples With Prestigious Award: “Making a Difference Through the Game of Golf”

The former NFL quarterback, Peyton Manning has been bestowed with the title of 2024 Ambassador of the Golf Award. The announcement was made on Wednesday and Manning will be receiving the reward at the Kaulig Companies Championship in July. Also, to be eligible for this award, one has to take the game on an international level and be a person “whose concerns for others extends beyond the golf course.”

By winning this award, he has joined the list of past winners. It includes names like NBA champion Stephen Curry, who won the award in 2023. After receiving the award, he aims to provide easy access to the upcoming generation for golf lessons. Before Curry, it was won by Sir Nick Faldo (2012) and Jack Nicklaus (2013). Nicklaus was selected by NorthEast Ohio Golf Charities for propagating golf globally. The list is also joined by Fred Couples, who won it in 2019. Other past winners include Hale Irwin (2009), Gary Player (1999), and many more. After being selected for the much-heralded title, Manning expressed gratitude in a delightful statement.

Peyton Manning Expresses His Delight on Happy Occasion

Upon receiving this honor, Manning found it a privilege to be selected for the award:

“To see my name listed alongside the many distinguished individuals who have won this before me is a tremendous honor. I’ve been able to see the impact that golf can have in a community.”

Added to that, he also stated,

“This award is an encouragement to continue making a difference through the game of golf.”

Currently, Manning is a member of the Augusta National. Besides, he co-owns Sweetens Cove with two others. He also helped Tiger Woods defeat Phil Mickelson in an event, and was even invited as an honorary guest at the Cherry Hills CG. This amalgamation serves as a perfect CV for the award.

Seeing the dedication of the former NFL legend, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said that Manning made golf welcoming for most people. He went on to praise the star and said,

“These efforts and his values align with everything our sport stands for, and we are thrilled to honor him with the 2024 Ambassador of Golf award at next year’s Kaulig Companies Championship.”

Apart from this, Manning received other charitable awards, like the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He was also bestowed with the White Humanitarian Award and the 2017 Lincoln Medal. Aside from sports, the athlete has the Peyback Foundation, which helps several needy people and especially aids children to learn and grow.