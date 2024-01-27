“I Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes”: When Kansas City Chiefs’ Star Travis Kelce Rocked Justin Timberlake With His Tackle Celebration At The Wynn Golf Club

The Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is growing his expertise beyond football. He took a venture into a golf course and in his new interest, and an American pop star joined him. No we aren’t referring to Taylor Swift! Singer and composer Justin Timberlake joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to narrate a story about his experience at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Timberlake told a story about a charity golf event with Fallon, Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes, where a hilarious moment took place following Fallon’s successful birdie, ending up in a celebration with the singer, and then being unexpectedly accompanied by the footballers. Then, Timberlake went on to describe Kelce’s way of celebrating, which rocked the singer.

When Travis Kelce’s Celebration Jolted Timberlake

Justin Timberlake went to talk about what happened that day.

“I saw my life flash before my eyes; he went up and did one of those, you know, when they jump, and I was like he’s doing it. I have to do it.”

Added to that, he continued, “I have to do it, and I forgot that he weighs like 80 pounds more than me.” Kelce knocked the singer to the ground and his legs folded over his head.

After being hit by the footballer, Timberlake mockingly stated that he couldn’t move his neck after the celebration. He had a bad sprain in his neck and also added that they kept the friendship, and that he sometimes texts Kelce.

Apart from Timberlake, the Chiefs Tight End is also dating music sensation Taylor Swift. But Swift didn’t address the matter until 2023 when she finally got vocal about her relationship with the footballer. Reports further stated that the couple met in a Chiefs match at Arrowhead Stadium and from there their story began. Thus, Kelce is quite popular in the music world. Now, he’s a story for the golf community as well.