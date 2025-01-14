“Mike Tomlin Should Move On From the Steelers”: Chase Daniel Wants Jerry Jones to Bring ‘The Preacher’ to Dallas

While the rumor mills link Deion Sanders with the Dallas Cowboys job, former NFL star Chase Daniel wants Jerry Jones to hire Mike Tomlin instead.

On the latest episode of The Facility, the former NFL quarterback asserted that it’s time for Tomlin to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending 18 seasons with them. In Daniel’s eyes, Tomlin could do well with a change in scenery. But why the Dallas Cowboys?

Chase argued that Jerry Jones’ team provides the veteran head coach with a power-packed roster, ready for immediate success. Moreover, moving from the Steelers to the Cowboys ensures that Tomlin isn’t downgrading his workplace.

Considering The Boys have been vying for a Super Bowl-caliber coach for decades, Tomlin presents them with the best option in the current market. Chase thus argued that it was the perfect time for Tomlin to move on to greener pastures.

“I think Mike Tomlin should move on from the Steelers. I think it’s time… [Considering] what he could do with the Dallas Cowboys roster of players, building it there… I think it would be a fascinating move. So I implore Jerry Jones to go and do that because I know what Mike Tomlin is. Without a doubt, in my opinion, it makes the most sense in the world for Tomlin if he were to leave, and then go to the Dallas Cowboys — another big brand.”

This is certainly an intriguing take from Chase Daniel. As of now, there aren’t reports indicating Mike’s exit from the Steelers setup, despite his playoff success being minimal in recent years. However, a case for a breakup can certainly be made. For instance, the Steelers’ last postseason appearance was 7 years ago, in 2017, against the Chiefs.

Playoff results aside, it cannot be overstated how much stability Mike has brought to Pittsburgh, with zero losing seasons. Moreover, with a regular season record of 182-103-2, it’s clear why Mike Tomlin is the longest-serving active coach in the NFL today.

Considering the Steelers have had just three HCs since 1969, it’s unlikely for them to kick Mike out after a decently successful season. So the onus now is on Mike to move on, which we believe should be done.

Tomlin’s peers, Andy Reid and Sean Payton, are prime examples of how beneficial a change in scenery can be for a coach’s career. With the Cowboys, Mike has a team ready to compete for the Super Bowl — something ‘The Preacher’ hasn’t accomplished since 2010.

On one side, we have a Dallas Cowboys team hungry for postseason success, and on the other, we have Mike Tomlin, who knows a thing or two about winning the Super Bowl. It could be just what the doctor ordered.