Is it Time for Giants(0-3) to Bench Russell Wilson vs. Ravens? Rich Eisen Weighs In

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Through the first two weeks of the 2025 regular season, fans were hard-pressed to find a quarterback performance that was as surprising as Russell Wilson’s. The 36-year-old veteran was somehow leading the league in passing yards, and even managed to help his New York Giants score a total of 37 points against the Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, his spike in passing metrics has yet to translate to anything meaningful for his fourth franchise. Even though Wilson has seemingly been able to turn back the clock a bit, the Giants are now winless heading into Week 4.

Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart are eagerly waiting on the sidelines, and after a rough outing against the Kansas City Chiefs on the national stage, many, including Rich Eisen, are beginning to wonder when is the appropriate time for New York to bench Wilson.

“The Giants had a chance to take a 7-6 lead and the Chiefs are seeing Kelce barking at Andy Reid again like it’s the Super Bowl… It was dreadful in the second half of that game… The Giants have got a dynamite front seven. All they’ve got to do is come up with two, if not maybe three scores, and they are going to win football games. Except, they only came up with one touchdown.”

Even in the waning moments of the contest, when it seemed readily apparent that Wilson’s 160 total passing yards and two interceptions were not going to be enough to get the job done, the Giants still found themselves with an opportunity to at least make things a bit more interesting.

According to Eisen, however, that opportunity would result in what could only be described as “one of the worst four-play sequences you could ever see.”

The Giants’ front office and ownership have repeatedly expressed their desires to win now, yet the franchise is 3-17 throughout the last two regular seasons. The team’s head coach, Brian Daboll, figures to officially be on the hot seat soon, if he’s not already.

Nevertheless, it’s becoming rather clear that Wilson, despite being flashy at times, isn’t going to be the guy who can give the Giants what they are looking for. The only question then, however, is who can?

Jameis Winston has a history of making equally problematic, if not worse, decisions than Wilson. To Eisen’s credit, Winston is a veteran quarterback who is capable of scoring two and potentially even three touchdowns a game, but his propensity for throwing just as many interceptions will almost certainly ensure that the Giants will lose more often than they win.

Are you willing to trust Jaxson Dart? An untested rookie who, while being the 25th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, could just as easily put you in an 0-5 hole to start the regular season?

Suffice to say, there’s no perfect option here for New York, and even there was, a lackluster offensive line likely wouldn’t be able to protect them for very long. The ugly truth of the matter is that, from the locker room to the front office, this team is riddled with questionable decision makers.

Until ownership is willing to admit fault in their own hires, then things will only continue to get worse for the fans of New York.