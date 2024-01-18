Bernhard Langer Announces That The 2024 Masters Will Be His Last Major Appearance

Bernhard Langer will make his last major appearance at the 2024 Masters Tournament, 42 years after his maiden appearance. The message circulated from the official X account of the PGA Tour Champions. It said, “The end of an era at Augusta. 2-time Masters champion @BernhardLanger6 announces this year will be his final Masters.”

The German first made an appearance at Augusta National in 1982, where he couldn’t make the cut but little did anybody know what was coming in the upcoming years. In 1985, he first won the Masters Tournament over Seve Ballesteros by two shots. Again, in 1993, he won the trophy and had seven top-ten finishes in his other appearances at the major. Apart from this, let’s take a look at his other achievements.

Bernhard Langer Had a Splendid Career

Bernhard Langer became the oldest golfer, at 63, to make the cut at the 2020 Masters. In the same year, he surpassed Bryson DeChambeau and ended at T29. Whereas, DeChambeau sealed the T34 position on the leaderboard. Although DeChambeau was a long-range driver, he couldn’t win over Langer.

On the PGA Tour Champions circuit, he has leveled up with Hale Irwin, as he won the Chubb Classic and recorded 45 wins. Then a few months later, he came out boasting the US Senior Open title, making it the 12th major win in the senior circuit. In the same year, he won the PNC Championship, his fifth title with his son, Jason. Although last year he couldn’t make it to Saturday’s round of the Masters, he was the oldest person present in the field.

In 2023 Fred Couples became the oldest golfer to make the cut at the Masters and surpassed Bernhard Langer. But Langer will bring that back in 2024 by displaying his competitive zeal at Augusta. Apart from the Masters, Langer will also make his last DP World Tour appearance at the BMW International Open. Thus, Langer will have his swansong from the PGA Tour Majors and DP World Tour in 2024.